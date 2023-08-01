Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 20:15 HKT/SGT
Source: Opgal
Opgal, a World Leader in Optical Gas Imaging Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry, Adds In-Camera Quantification Feature to Its Optical Gas Imaging Camera
Opgal's EyeCGas 2.0, the world's most technologically advanced Optical Gas Imaging camera, now includes real-time built-in gas quantification. Enabling improved and efficient LDAR inspections. EyeCGas 2.0 is the only OGI camera in the market that provides software updates to its customers absolutely free of charge, without the need to purchase a new OGI camera. Now, with the addition of built-in real-time quantification, to its' new as well as existing customers.

Houston, TX, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Opgal, a world leader in Optical Gas Imaging solutions for the oil and gas industry, adds In-Camera quantification feature to its EyeCGas 2.0 Optical Gas Imaging Camera.

Opgal is announcing its added real time built in quantification as its latest addition to the EyeCGas 2.0 Optical Gas Imaging camera.

EyeCGas 2.0, is already the world's most technologically advanced OGI camera in the market. In addition, it's the only OGI camera in the market which provides software updates to its customers absolutely free of charge, without the need to purchase a new OGI camera. Now, with the addition of built-in real time quantification, it eliminates the need for third party quantification products, making LDAR inspections faster and more efficient.

"Our research and development experience in the past few years allowed us to better understand how to simplify the algorithm of our EyeCSite QOGI software on the tablet and move it into the camera without compromising the results; in fact, we were able to actually improve the accuracy." - Dr. Ram Hashmonay, Opgal Chief Innovation Scientist.

EyeCGas 2.0 is the world's most sensitive and durable handheld OGI camera. Detecting over 400 VOCs, Methane and CO2. EyeCGas 2.0 is Intrinsically Safe and complies with the EPA's "Quad Oa" (OOOOa) regulations. Using its wide range of features and functionalities, such as live streaming and replaceable spectral filters. It enables surveyors to scan large areas quickly and efficiently, and identify gas leaks while staying safe, allowing for quick repairs and reducing revenue loss.

"We are very excited to add this feature to our already technologically advanced OGI camera. This new feature will make LDAR inspections much more efficient than before, enabling leak surveyor to use less tools and be free to do more inspections with their time. Our motto is and will continue to be listening to our customers voices to strive our innovation." - Tsachi Israel, Opgal CEO

Opgal will hold a live webinar August 8th, 2023 called "The benefits of built-in OGI quantification", where we will go into details on this new innovation. Registration is available here: https://shorturl.at/jyzW2

To learn more about the EyeCGas 2.0, please visit www.opgal.com

About Opgal

Opgal is a global leader in cutting - edge optical gas imaging and environmental solutions. Since the development of the first EyeCGas OGI camera over 10 years ago, our product catalogue has increased to exceed the market requirements. With multiple solutions for all of the industries applications. Together with our partners and distributors in over 30 countries, we strive on taking our customers voices and turning it into innovations.

Contact Information
Ilana Fisher
Marketing Manager
info@opgal.com
97249953903

