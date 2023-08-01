Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sewio
Sewio Reports Record-Breaking Fiscal Year

Houston, TX, Aug 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Sewio, a UWB-based real-time location system (RTLS) vendor, announces an exceptional 71% annual billing growth for FY 2022, showcasing its accelerated adoption and recognition as first-time-right technology for Industrial RTLS.

Sewio Record Fiscal Year

Sewio's remarkable fiscal year witnessed a significant global expansion, with services now available in 15 additional countries, making for a total presence in 45 countries worldwide. This expanded footprint underscores Sewio's adaptability to various market needs and reinforces the company's viability as a leader in the RTLS industry.

The company's solutions have been chosen by several industry giants, with names such as Denso, Volvo, Hyundai, KIA, Witte, Arconic, Engel, and Scania among its valued customers. Furthermore, Sewio's RTLS technology has been deployed across 1,672,000 square meters of industrial shop floors in FY2022, marking a significant milestone towards the company's ambitious vision to transform 10,000,000 m2 by 2028.

"Sewio's unprecedented growth in fiscal year 2022 signifies a pivotal moment in our journey," said Milan Simek, CEO and Co-founder of Sewio "Our steadfast dedication to providing cutting-edge RTLS solutions has enabled us to enter new markets and strengthen our relationships with both our partners and industry leaders. We remain committed to our mission to create the most efficient and safe environments possible and look forward to another year of innovation and growth."

Additionally, Sewio has further expanded the world's largest RTLS partner network, welcoming 20 new partners and increasing the total to 112 with a strong presence of 78 in Europe and 17 in the USA. It remains committed to its customer-centric approach, with the broad partner network allowing clients to select from a pool of unique expertise.

Looking forward, Sewio aims to continue its momentum into its 10th year in the market, focusing on further innovation, growth, and success. The upcoming annual Sewio Summit, scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic this September, will be an exciting platform to explore the future of RTLS and celebrate the company's achievements.

For more information about Sewio and its suite of RTLS solutions, please visit: https://www.sewio.net/sewios-record-breaking-fiscal-year-7-aspects-of-remarkable-growth-in-fy-2022/

About Sewio Networks

Sewio Networks is a manufacturer of a real-time location system (RTLS) that drives business results for manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers, OEMs, and more. The Sewio system is built on ultra-wideband technology (UWB) and delivered with RTLS Studio, remote management and visualization software.

By giving partners and customers a precise, easy-to-integrate, reliable and fully scalable IoT solution for indoor location tracking, this enables companies to achieve greater efficiency, profitability and safety. Founded in 2014, Sewio has offices in the USA, UK, Germany and the Czech Republic. Sewio has 100+ system integration partners and powers customers in 45 countries. Sewio customers include Volkswagen, Toyota, Budweiser Budvar, TPCA, Skoda and ENEL. All product and company names herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Petr Passinger
CMO
petr.passinger@sewio.net
+420777144172


