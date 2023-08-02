Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 14:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CT Event Asia ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CT Asia is proud to bring you the ASEAN PROCUREMENT INNOVATION SUMMIT 2023, the biggest Revolutionary Procurement Conference of the year in Asia for procurement professionals. Taking place on the 22nd & 23rd August 2023 at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur, this summit brings together experts from various domains to discuss digital transformation, strategic supplier management, and next generation procurement technologies that will shape the future of procurement in 2023 and beyond.



Procurement leaders are urged to give priority to procurement digitalization, managing supplier relationships strategically, effectively managing risks, and developing in-house abilities and competencies to establish procurement as a sustainable source of profit. This Summit aims to provide a detailed insight into the skills, processes, and technology required to succeed in a revolutionary procurement landscape. It's designed to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to stay competitive in the rapidly changing digital procurement market. With a spotlight on cognitive procurement solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Robotic Process Automation, participants will gain a better understanding of how digital transformation impacts the procurement field, and also discover how to leverage the latest technology to automate mundane tasks and enhance operational efficiency.



Organized under the theme NEXT-REVOLUTIONARY PROCUREMENT IN 2023 & BEYOND: CPO'S PATH TO SUCCESS, the event will be packed with sessions and panel discussion from CPOs, and a masterclass workshop from industry leaders, giving attendees a unique opportunity to ask questions and gain experts knowledge.



Attend the most extensive Revolutionary Procurement Summit in Asia to valuable insight into the process and technology aspects that should be a priority for success. The seats are limited, register now with HRDF CLAIMABLE.



