VIENNA, VA., Aug 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - McFadyen Digital, the leading global agency for ecommerce marketplace strategy and implementation, is excited to announce the expansion of its European operations with key leadership hires in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). The addition of commerce experts Alex Pesjak as Vice President, EMEA and David Detjen as Director of Sales, EMEA demonstrates the company's expanded commitment to the European market.

McFadyen Digital's EMEA Leadership Team - McFadyen Digital's new additions Alex Pesjak, VP, EMEA (left) and David Detjen, Sales Director, EMEA (right) with SVP, Global Sales Adam Thibodeux (center), ready to help their clients reach new heights.

Alex Pesjak (VP, EMEA) will lead the strategic growth and delivery of McFadyen's services in the region. His experience includes brand leadership roles for Coca-Cola, brand and innovation leadership roles at Kraft, and experience helping dozens of brands with transformative strategies and accelerated implementations with clients both in "Mittelstand" and Enterprises. Pesjak commented, "Clients are increasingly challenged with the complexity and speed of change. They need clear strategic direction and execution power - McFadyen has both. No other firm has been responsible for so many marketplaces with such high NPS scores. I look forward to shaping and expanding our strategy practice while helping our clients succeed in the digital platform economy."



David Detjen (Director of Sales, EMEA) will be responsible for growing the client base and managing partnerships. His experience includes owning an automotive after-sales marketplace, in-addition-to solutions and sales roles at Siemens, Mindcurv Group, and Arvatis with a strong track record of providing creative solutions for digital advancement. About his appointment, Detjen said, "Joining McFadyen Digital is a wonderful opportunity. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table and help drive the company's growth. The marketplace and digital commerce space has never been hotter, and we're well equipped to offer the kind of on-shore, near-shore, and offshore support our clients need."



McFadyen's expansion into Europe, particularly the DACH region, follows a sustained period of growth and increased regional demand for its strategic and technical marketplace services, including a global energy giant, a prominent luxury goods maker, a next-generation financial platform, and one of the world's largest electrification companies. Pesjak and Detjen join existing EMEA-based McFadyen delivery team members, providing an expanded level of capabilities, service, and cultural understanding within the region.



