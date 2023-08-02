Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

BANGKOK, Aug 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The highly anticipated Executive Asian Energy Leadership Forum 2023 is set to take place on August 17 and 18, 2023, at the prestigious Centara Grand and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. This crucial event- Sustainable Energy Technology Asia (SETA) and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA) 2023, two leading integrated energy business platforms in Asia, will highlight the instrumental role and strategic direction of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in propelling Thailand towards a sustainable future, with a strong emphasis on renewable energy and decarbonization.



As the frontrunner in Thailand's energy sector, EGAT is driving the nation towards a greener and more sustainable future. As the primary electricity generator and transmitter, EGAT supplies power to major distributors, including the Provincial Electricity Generation Authority and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA). With its substantial reach and influence over the regional energy industry, EGAT sets industry standards and promotes sustainable practices.

Since its inception, EGAT has placed utmost priority on creating a path towards a greener tomorrow, with the goal of achieving Carbon Literacy by 2015. This vision encompasses a comprehensive understanding of the carbon cycle, the potential impacts of climate change, and the ability to make informed decisions and take action to reduce environmental footprints. Today, EGAT's mission to transform the energy landscape is driven by its innovative 'Triple S' strategy - Source Transformation, Sink Co-creation, and Support Measure Mechanism.



The cornerstone of EGAT's sustainability efforts is the Source Transformation strategy, which aims to shift Thailand's energy dependency from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like solar, wind and biomass, etc. However, the journey to renewables has its challenges that EGAT must ensure a reliable power supply for the nation by developing grid modernization and smooth out the peaks and troughs of renewable energy generation, under the Sink Co-creation strategy. In addition, EGAT has introduced initiatives such as energy efficiency labels and circular green commodities to encourage a circular economy, promote resource efficiency and conscious consumer behaviors through the Support Measure Mechanism strategy.



With a strong infrastructure and expansive reach, EGAT's strategies align perfectly with the National Energy Plan, underscoring the country's steadfast commitment to a greener future. In its pursuit of a sustainable energy future, EGAT's ambitious portfolio includes pioneering projects such as rooftop solar generation, solar farms, floating solar power plants, Carbon Capture Utilization Storage (CCUS), Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure and Hydrogen, a promising source of clean energy with robust partnerships which will create new avenues for renewable energy generation.



Looking ahead, Mr. Prasertsak emphasizes that decarbonization is a non-negotiable objective for the energy industry. Therefore, EGAT has set ambitious zero-emission targets by 2065. By then, the vision is to have solutions to offset carbon emissions through innovations and strategies such as reforestation and carbon capture initiatives.



The Executive Asian Energy Leadership Forum-SETA and SSA, represents a milestone in shaping Asia's energy future. This event will showcase advancements in carbon capture measures, hydrogen-based technologies, and other renewable energy resources. It serves as a critical platform for conversation and collaboration, where the future of the energy industry will be defined through innovation, shared commitment to sustainable practices, and a willingness to reimagine traditional energy sources.



Scheduled for August 17 and 18, 2023, at the Centara Grand and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, the forum promises to assemble industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from over 50 countries around the world. Attendees will gain in-depth energy insights from global industry speakers and participants. Prominent attendees include energy executives from international organizations such as Mr. Naomi Hirose, Chair of Japan Energy Association World Energy Council (WEC), Dr. Sama Bilbao y Le'n, Director General World Nuclear Association (WNA), Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr. Hong Peng Liu, Director, Energy Division, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Mr. Shinichi Kihara, Director-General for International Policy on Carbon Neutrality at Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Dr. Han Phoumin, Senior Energy Economist, Economic Research Institute for ASEAN & East Asia (ERIA), Dr. Fabrizio Zarcone, Country Manager for Thailand, The World Bank Group, Mr. Tadahiro Kaneko, Senior Assistant to Unit Heads of Global Banking & Wholesale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Dr. Florian-Patrice Nagel, Head of Corporate Strategy, B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, and Mr. Toshiro Kudama, Chief Executive Officer, JERA Asia Pte. Ltd.



This unique opportunity allows participants to engage in substantial dialogue, explore the latest technological advancements, and contribute to the crucial discussion about Asia's future energy landscape. With the energy industry on the cusp of transformation, every stakeholder has a role to play in shaping its future. Join us at the summit and be part of this pivotal moment in history.



About SETA



SETA (Sustainable Energy Technology Asia) is a recognized and supported platform by energy policymakers in Asia and the Ministry of Energy in Thailand. It serves as a platform to listen to perspectives and reflections from all energy sectors at the regional and international levels. SETA covers a diverse range of topics, from energy policy formulation to energy usage, presenting in-depth discussions and insights. It is the largest energy event in ASEAN and connects people in the energy industry, facilitating the transition towards the future of the energy sector.



About Solar+Storage Asia



Solar+Storage Asia (SSA) is a newly established event platform to accommodate the rapid expansion of the solar energy market and energy storage systems, as well as the increasing energy demands. It showcases various technologies and solutions and is one of the largest and newest solar energy exhibitions in Asia.



