  • Thursday, August 3, 2023
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 11:25 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda to Host "Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023" on December 3, 2023

TOKYO, Aug 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today announced the overview of the Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023 which will be held at Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi, Japan on Sunday, December 3, 2023.



As a company that competes in a variety of races all around the world, Honda has been hosting the "Honda Racing THANKS DAY" as an event to express its appreciation to all motorsports fans. This year?s event will be the 15th counting since the first one held in 2005.

At the Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023, Honda riders and drivers as well as racing machines from various motorcycle and automobile race categories inside and outside of Japan, including MotoGP (FIM(1) World Championship Grand Prix) and F1 (FIA(2) Formula One World Championship) will come together and perform demonstration runs as well as unique collaborations that go beyond the boundaries of race categories, offering a wide variety of activities only Honda can offer.

(1) FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme
(2) FIA: Federation Internationale de l'Automobile

Information about participating riders and drivers, program details and event schedules will be updated on the following website:
Honda Racing THANKS DAY 2023
https://global.honda/motorsports/hrtd/2023/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire.
