Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of new Venture Partners.
BOSTON, Aug 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an importanl role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors.
"This fund and its investments will represent the consensus of experts, technology innovators, venture capital, private equity principals and investment bankers who have managed over $100 Billion, and executed over $700 Billion in M&A and licensing transactions," said Michael Benezra, Managing Partner
Erez Capital Public Deck
As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO's, attorney's, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.
VENTURE PARTNERS
Lawrence Lou,
Artificial Intelligence
Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB)
Mark Hammond
Director New Business TPM
Softbank
Arpit Garg
Investment Banking
Drake Star
Luqman O Lawal, MD
Vice President
Bright Health (NYSE: BHG)
Stefan Mitu
Venture Partner
VU Venture Partners , EY
Kyle Levy
VP of Finance
Phoenix Capital Partners
Jonathan Rich
CEO
Sophia Partners LLC
Darshan Honale
Venture Partner
Global Health Impact Fund
William Grenawitzke
Managing Partner
Bellows Capital Partners
Nicholas Kirk
Lead Investor
Vehiculum Capital
Nadine Samuels, PhD, CPA
Controller, Erez Capital
Assistant Professor of Accounting
SUNY - Canton
Akshit Kandi
Co-Founder
FareMD
Cathy Gent
CEO
Global Investment Corporation (GIC)
Barika Edwards
Partner
Curious Culture
Kayemba Mvula
Founder
Pivot LLC (New Orleans)
Robert Schultz
Adjunct Professor
Babson College
Dr. Anita Gupta
Chief Surgeon | City of New York
American Society of Anesthesiologists to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
Farouk Khailann
CEO Premium Africa Holdings. Strategic Advisor
The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi for Strategic Alliances and Policies.
About Erez Capital
Erez Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm in Boston, investing in seed-stage startup companies at the forefront of digital transformation.
Contact:
Noah Ente, Erez Capital
Noah@erezcapital.io
