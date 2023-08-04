Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 4, 2023
Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:04 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Listed for 22nd Consectutive Year In FTSE4Good Index Series, An Index for Socially Responsible Investment

TOKYO, Aug 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 22nd consecutive year since its initial inclusion in 2002. The FTSE4Good Index Series is a global index series for socially responsible investment.

The FTSE4Good Index Series was developed by FTSE Russell to promote investment in companies that meet global environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Eisai received particularly high scores in "Corporate Governance", "Anti-Corruption", "Tax Transparency", "Labor Standards" and "Customer Responsibility", among others. As of the end of June 2023, 1,121 companies worldwide and 250 Japanese companies were included in the FTSE4Good Developed Index Series.

Currently, in addition to the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes, another global ESG investment index, Eisai is also listed in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, which are ESG investment indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides to them, as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this concept.

For more information on our ESG initiatives, please visit www.eisai.com/sustainability/index.html.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

