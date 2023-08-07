Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 7, 2023
Monday, 7 August 2023, 13:37 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Agreement Signed to Promote Urban Development towards Carbon Neutral City of Chitose

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The city of Chitose in Japans Hokkaido Prefecture (Chitose City) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to promote Urban Development towards carbon neutral city of Chitose.


To realize decarbonized society Chitose City declared a statement of "Zero Carbon City Chitose" to reduce greenhouse gases to net Zero by 2050 and the city has been taking proactive activities for carbon neutrality.

In May 2022, MC announced its latest management plan, entitled "Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 - Creating MC Shared Value". Through connected advances in both EX and DX, MC is now working to revitalize regions and build independent, distributed communities that provide vibrant and convenient living environments and new, carbon-neutral industries that are powered by renewable energies.

Purpose:
Under the terms of this agreement, both parties shall closely work together for the scopes below, making the most of each resource.

Scope of Our Agreement:
1. Carbon Neutrality of Chitose City
2. Digital Transformation of Chitose City
3. Industrial Development of Chitose City
4. Transportation Infrastructure of Chitose City
5. Other Local Development considered necessary

Inquiry Recipient:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Aug 3, 2023 12:31 HKT/SGT
JOGMEC selected a feasibility study on the establishment of an overseas CCS value chain in the "Survey on the Implementation of Advanced CCS Projects"
July 31, 2023 17:46 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Renewables-driven Next-generation Electric Vehicle Taxi Business Launched in Fukuoka Prefecture
July 19, 2023 14:43 HKT/SGT
Launch of Grid-Scale Battery Operations to Effectively Utilize Solar Power in Fukuoka
June 28, 2023 16:33 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Rice-paddy Methane Reduction Project Receives J-Credit Scheme Approval
June 22, 2023 18:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: New Company for Green Hydrogen Business "Eneco Diamond Hydrogen" Established in Europe
June 22, 2023 09:39 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces New Participation in the Marimaca Copper Project in Chile
June 13, 2023 13:56 HKT/SGT
Choshi City and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign Regional Development Agreement
June 9, 2023 10:47 HKT/SGT
Pilot Project for Lifelog-based Health Services in Muraoka-Fukasawa District
May 31, 2023 11:20 HKT/SGT
Tokyo Kiraboshi FG and MC Sign Business Alliance Agreement
May 17, 2023 13:19 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Invests in Kyoto Fusioneering, a spin-off from Kyoto University
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       