Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CanariaBio Inc
CanariaBio Announces Enrollment Completion of Phase 2 Study of Oregovomab in Combination with Niraparib in the Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Aug 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - CanariaBio, a KOSDAQ-listed and a leading late-stage biotechnology company, announces the successful enrollment completion of a Phase 2 study of Oregovomab in combination with niraparib, GSK's poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, for treatment of patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer.

This trial, known as FLORA-4 (NCT05335993), is being conducted by CanariaBio, with GSK providing clinical trial supply of niraparib. The study will assess the immunological and clinical activity, early humoral response, and disease control rate of concomitant Oregovomab and daily oral niraparib. This will be a preliminary investigation of the interaction of indirect immunization with Oregovomab and concomitant niraparib therapy and the immune modulatory effects associated with PARP inhibition. The key aim of the study is to explore whether a non-chemotherapy combination of Oregovomab and niraparib would potentially extend the platinum-free interval, which is known to have a favorable impact on subsequent treatment with platinum-based combination chemotherapy.

Ovarian cancer is known for its high recurrence rate. In this difficult landscape, Oregovomab has the potential of emerging as a promising immunotherapeutic agent. Through rigorous Phase II clinical trials, Oregovomab has not only demonstrated its safety profile but also showcased remarkable results by extending PFS by approximately 30 months when combined with chemotherapy, compared to conventional chemotherapy alone.

About Oregovomab

Oregovomab is a murine monoclonal antibody against CA 125, a biomarker commonly found in ovarian cancer. Indirect immunization with Oregovomab interacts with immune-modulating properties of infused paclitaxel and carboplatin, resulting in synergistic clinical benefits as observed in a Phase II trial. In a randomized Phase II clinical trial of 97 patients, treatment with Oregovomab in combination with chemotherapy had demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcome for both progression-free and overall survival compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel). The risk of progression and of death was reduced by more than 50% when compared to control arm, and safety data showed that Oregovomab did not add incremental toxicity to the chemotherapy regimen. Clinical and translational results were published in Gynecology Oncology (2020) 156:523-529 and Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy (2020) 69: 383-397, respectively.

About ZEJULA (niraparib)

Niraparib is an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor approved by FDA and EMA for the use in ovarian cancer, marketed as ZEJULA by GSK. Niraparib is currently being evaluated in multiple pivotal trials. GSK is building a robust clinical development programme by assessing activity across multiple tumour types and evaluating several potential combinations of niraparib with other therapeutics. For questions or more information on niraparib, please visit www.gsk.com.

About CanariaBio Inc.

CanariaBio Inc. is a Korean biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies for cancer. CanariaBio's technology platform includes a portfolio of tumor antigen-specific monoclonal immunoglobulins targeting CA-125, MUC1, PSA and Her2/neu. The company is exploring the therapeutic potential of these antibodies as indirect immunizers in combination with other immune-modulating drugs or drug combinations to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information
Jacquelyn Choi
PR Manager
ipr@canariabio.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: CanariaBio Inc
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Digital Transformation Summit, Egypt  
Aug 8, 2023 17:06 HKT/SGT
CanariaBio Announces Enrollment Completion of Phase 2 Study of Oregovomab in Combination with Niraparib in the Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer  
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 3:00:00 PM
Aichi Cancer Center and NEC Develop an Efficient Method for Identifying Lung Cancer Antigens and Antigen-Specific T Cells  
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 12:39:00 PM
Fujitsu to provide Cargotec with global workplace and infrastructure IT services enhancing user experience and increasing productivity  
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 9:31:00 AM
From AI Chatbots to CPO: How Communications Technology Helps the World to Change  
Aug 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Matsuyama Mikan Energy selects Hitachi's grid energy storage system with e-mesh PowerStore  
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 8:42:00 AM
First Edition of Saudi Film Confex Set to Debut in Riyadh  
Aug 8, 2023 03:15 HKT/SGT
HFR, Inc. Signs Agreement With KT to Collaborate on Private 5G Business  
Aug 7, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Laying the foundation for a decentralised future at the World Blockchain Summit  
Aug 7, 2023 16:27 HKT/SGT
Building a sustainable PET bottle supply chain  
Monday, August 7, 2023 3:59:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       