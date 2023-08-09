

SINGAPORE, Aug 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The World AI Show, World Blockchain Summit and World CX Summit (#TresconABC), concluded on 3rd August 2023 with thought-provoking discussions, futuristic innovations, and actionable insights at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. With over 1500+ C-level attendees, 100+ speakers, 200+ investors, and 75 exhibitors spread across three dedicate expo zones, the event provided a spectrum of innovations that are pushing Singapore and the APAC region towards a decentralised digital future. Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon expressed delight on how Trescon ABC is becoming a key platform for innovators and tech titans to accelerate the adoption of net-gen emerging tech solutions. He said, "As the dynamic world of technology continues to evolve, it is our responsibility to empower businesses to navigate the waves of transformation with confidence." With agendas cantered around on exploring key topics, including the future of AI-powered technologies, blockchain-backed solutions and CX technologies, to create a seamless digital transformation journey in the present dynamic digital landscape. Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman, Trescon, said," Trescon ABC serves as a key catalyst that fosters a spirit of collaboration and innovation while driving the world closer to a decentralised and digital future." Day 2 of Trescon ABC events was packed with engaging keynote presentations and captivating panel discussion with a purpose of pushing the conversation further towards the adoption of these new-age emerging tech solutions. One of such session was the fireside chat from the World AI Show on ‘Building Trustworthy and Ethical AI: Addressing Privacy and Security Challenges'. The chat moderated by Dr. James Ong, Founder & Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII), explored the role of AI in detecting and mitigating cyber threats and data breaches. The panellists, Jeffrey Lim, Director, Joyce A Tan & Partners LLC, Mark G. KOH, Secretary General, Central and Eastern European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore and Jenny Tan, President, ISACA SG Chapter, shared some key insights on how to strengthen trust and transparency among all stakeholders and customers. Another noteworthy session was the fireside chat on ‘Women in Blockchain: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Technologies'. The engaging conversation between Fiona Murry, Head of APAC Sales, Ripple and Sonny Mohanty, VP APAC, Nordek, explored the growing contribution by women in the blockchain industry and the future opportunities for women in the industry. At the World CX Summit, it was great to witness an engaging session on ‘Embracing the Future of CX: Designing a new era of Innovation ‘. The panel moderated by Babul Balakrishnan, Global Head of Customer Care, Thunes, elaborated on how a customer-first strategy can be utilized to drive loyalty, retention and advocacy. The panellists, Sachin Sharma, Chief Product & Commercial Officer, Standard Chartered Bank nexus; Gabriel Lazaro, Head of Digital, Overseas General Insurance, Chubb; Adil Antia, Vice President, Technology & Solutions, FPT Asia Pacific; Joey Tan, Head of Customer Experience (CX), GXS; Sushil Katdare, CX Director, Greater China & Intercontinental Region, GSK, presented their invaluable insights on leveraging customer data insights for personalization. Expressing his experience on being a part of the World AI Show, Andy Ta Wee An, Chief Data Officer & Director, Data Analytics & AI (DNA), Synapxe, said, "It was a privilege to be part as a panellist and share my experience at #WorldAIShow. During the session, I shared my views on how AIOPS can be applied to systems, business as well as individual tasks." He further added," It is important to understand the considerations for each setting and experiment tools, data and practices to make them "quiet norms" to improve workflow processes for better patient outcomes." Sharing his experience on being a part of the World Blockchain Summit, Chin Tah Ang, General Manager, Singapore, Crypto.com, said" The experience at the summit was wonderful. I had the opportunity to meet great people, and the panel discussion was very interesting." Attending the World CX Summit, Thiam Kee (Scott) Tan, Product Owner, Core Experience, ShopBack, spoke at length on the impact of the platform that Trescon ABC provides. He said, "It is an interesting combination of events, adding diversity to the topics It was wonderful to learn and interact with industry practitioners and solution provider, to understand how they work, and insights on how they address the challenges." As Day 2 came to a close, the World AI Show, World Blockchain Summit and World CX Summit (TresconABC), preparations are underway to bring another exciting edition that will empower businesses with next-gen tech solutions and give them a sneak peek of the future. Building on the successes of bringing cross industry technology leaders together, Trescon is excited to announce the inaugural edition of the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE) at Delhi in November this year. The event underscores India's innovative temper while establishing a platform that will foster collaboration, knowledge-sharing, key insights that will have a key impact on India's innovation ecosystem. The event will feature a diverse range of sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, covering topics such as AI, ML, blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud, fintech, greentech, and more. For more information on how to be involved with DATE, visit: https://datewithtech.com/ The Trescon ABC events were supported by: Supporting Partner - EDBI and She Loves Data

