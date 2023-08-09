Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 10:20 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Aug 9, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC) today announced that NEC India has been selected as the master system integrator by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System (VLT-PSIS) project under the Nirbhaya fund of the Government of India. This ambitious project aims to address the crucial safety concerns in buses while elevating the overall travel experience of passengers through the implementation of advanced cutting-edge technologies. Notably, the project will pioneer a groundbreaking initiative in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous states of India, by introducing live tracking of buses through an Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC).



Under this project, AIS 140-based Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices and emergency safety buttons will be installed across the majority of UPSRTC buses along with tracking of its entire fleet on the Uttar Pradesh state tracking platform. Large display screens will also be installed in around 100 major bus stations across the state to provide up-to-date real-time information to passengers. Alongside the implementation of a well-equipped state-of-the-art ICCC solution at UPSRTC headquarters in Lucknow, 20 regional viewing centers will also be established in regional headquarters of the UPSRTC. The scope of the project also includes setting up of a cloud platform to host and deploy various software applications, including a Fleet Management System, Route Management System, and Passenger Information System which will support the monitoring of the bus fleet, optimizing its routes and offering real-time information to support safety and a more personalized experience for passengers through a mobile app.



Aalok Kumar, President and CEO of NEC Corporation India and Corporate Senior Vice President leading NEC's Global Smart City Business, said, "We are honored to take the helm as the master system integrator for this momentous project. At NEC, our aim remains constant as we strive to digitally transform India's transport sector and to ensure safer and smarter journeys for all through our advanced technologies. This project, under the Nirbhaya fund, serves as a testament to this commitment and propels us closer to enhancing public safety and elevating the passenger experience on UPSRTC buses. We value the trust placed in us by UPSRTC, and leveraging our global experience and domain expertise, we are confident in delivering impactful results for the state of Uttar Pradesh and beyond."



NEC has already implemented similar large-scale projects across cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat and Hubballi Dharwad in India, as well as Makkah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) & Mowasalat (Qatar) in the Middle East, establishing its domain expertise throughout international markets.



