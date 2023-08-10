|
|
|
|
SYDNEY, AU, Aug 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable energy solutions, has proudly announced its partnership with renowned rugby league superstar, Latrell Mitchell, sparking excitement with the release of their collaborative video. This dynamic alliance aims to empower everyone to live life to the fullest without compromise, while promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.
Unveiling the "Recharge, Rebuild, Return" theme, the video showcases Latrell Mitchell's inspiring journey, highlighting the challenges and triumphs he faced throughout his sports career. Amidst hamstring injuries, Latrell finds solace at Winmarra Farm, where BLUETTI power generators fuel his off-grid activities. Immersed in nature, he enjoys family moments and recharges himself to bounce back stronger. This partnership underscores BLUETTI's mission to empower individuals and communities with robust power solutions, enabling them to push their boundaries.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Latrell Mitchell, an exceptional athlete and an inspiration to millions. Latrell's relentless pursuit of greatness perfectly aligns with our vision of empowering those who lead an active lifestyle. Together, we will create a positive impact, championing sustainable energy solutions for a brighter future." James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI expressed their excitement about the partnership.
BLUETTI and Latrell Mitchell are natural partners, both deeply committed to greatness and advocating for sustainable living. This partnership signifies a harmonious fusion of technology and sports, emphasizing the power of collective efforts in driving sustainable development.
In expressing his delight at becoming a partner of BLUETTI, Latrell Mitchell said: "As I power through life's challenges on and off the field, I'm electrified to join BLUETTI as their ambassador - charging ahead to inspire a brighter, sustainable future for all!"
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI is a pioneer in the energy storage industry. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI has expanded its reach to over 100 countries and gained the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
About Latrell Mitchell
Latrell Mitchell, a highly respected figure in the world of rugby league, not only excels in his athletic pursuits but also embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and promotes sustainable living.
CONTACT:
Name: Amanda Yan
Email: pr@bluetti.com
Topic: Press release summary
Source: BLUETTI POWER INC
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|BLUETTI POWER INC
|July 14, 2023 10:27 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI Sponsors Avex Beach Paradise For Solar-Powered Beach Experience
|July 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions at Energy Next 2023, Australia
|July 7, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
Prime Day Specials: Save up to 36% on BLUETTI Power Stations
|June 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
|
Empower Your Journey: BLUETTI AC60 Redefines Portable Energy for the Aussie Explorer
|June 2, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI's AC200P Remains a Popular Choice for Mobile Power Needs
|May 15, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI AC180 Mobile Power Station is Eager to Meet Australia
|May 8, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI Makes Mother's Day Special with Various Power Solutions
|May 5, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI AC500 vs. AC300: What's Changed?
|Apr 8, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI Launches AC180 Portable Power Supply for Emergency Backups, Blackouts, and Off-Grid Excursions
|Apr 5, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
BLUETTI EP600 and AC500 Win Red Dot Design Award 2023
|More news >>