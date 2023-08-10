Thursday, 10 August 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: ShareInvestor INVEST Fair 2023: Growing Wealth with Confidence to be held on 12th & 13th August 2023 at Suntec Exhibition Hall - INVEST Fair 2023 is jointly organised by ShareInvestor and InvestingNote

- Two-day physical event will feature more than 50 speakers to inspire investors' confidence

SINGAPORE, Aug 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ShareInvestor Pte Ltd, Singapore's largest independent platform for investor relations, market data tools and investor education will co-host INVEST Fair, Singapore's largest investment fair, along with InvestingNote, Singapore's first and largest community for retail investors. Under the timely theme of "Growing Wealth with Confidence", this year's event aims to inspire participants to boldly move forward in their investment journey amidst a challenging external environment.



Held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday (12 August) and Sunday (13 August), INVEST Fair will host more than 50 expert speakers from the field of finance and investment, including fund managers from major financial institutions. These experienced experts will share their wealth of knowledge across two days, covering a broad spectrum of topics including the latest market outlook, sector insights, investment knowledge, trading skills, property and alternative investment.



Mr Christopher Lee, CEO of ShareInvestor Group, said, "We have curated an interactive and educational platform for seasoned and novice investors that aims to inspire confidence amidst the pressures of a high interest rate environment and gloomy global outlook.



This year's event also aims to broaden investors' horizons beyond traditional equities, with opportunities to learn more about growing your wealth through cryptocurrency, property and alternative investments."



Guest of Honour, Mr Michael Syn, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equities at SGX, will deliver the keynote address at 10.15am on Saturday (12 August). He brings deep insights as CEO of the stock market, central depository and futures market with a background in investment banking and investment management.



In addition to the line-up of esteemed speakers, this exciting weekend will be filled with lots of fun activities and challenges, interactive booths and lucky draw prizes to be won!



For more information on the event and registration details, please visit our official website at https://www.invest-fair.com/home.html



About ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestorholdings.com)



A leading regional media and technology company, ShareInvestor Pte Ltd (SI) was founded in 1999 to empower investors to make informed investment decisions. SI focuses on providing investor relations, market data and investor education services, and operates the largest investor relations network in the region.



SI Group has over 130 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia). It has also made strategic investments in investor relations/public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg), and Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, Investing Note Pte Ltd (www.investingnote.com).



SI (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data for multiple markets across its online platform tools ShareInvestor Station(TM), ShareInvestor WebPro(TM) and ShareInvestor Mobile. Its other products include Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on inverstor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics; as well as Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.



SI organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events InvestFair(TM)(www.investfair.com.sg) in Singapore and Malaysia draws thousands of participants.



About InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com)



InvestingNote is the largest and most interactive platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. We're here to make investing fun and profitable!



It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders to share ideas on stocks, personal finance, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.





