Thursday, 10 August 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Denso DENSO to Establish a New Office in Tokyo to Offer New Value in the Greater Tokyo Area

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will establish a new office in Minato-ku, Tokyo in May 2024 in order to offer new value to customers and enhance co-creation with partners.

Image of the new office (in the Shintora Yasuda Building)

DENSO has been engaging in sales activities for customers in the Greater Tokyo Area, as well as developing technology such as advanced driver assistance, exploring new businesses, and promoting external affairs and public relations activities across various locations within the Greater Tokyo Area.



DESNO will integrate sales, engineering, business, and corporate division to support operation into a new office as a home base for face-to-face communication with customers, partners, and government agencies in the Greater Tokyo Area, and will create synergies by enhancing collaboration across divisions to quickly meet the diversifying needs of customers and offer new value.



Profile of the new office:

1. Location: 8-14F, 3-1, Shimbashi 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo

2. Establishment: May 2024 (gradual relocation)

3. Employees: About 1,000

(Expected at the time of establishment, including group companies)

4. Functions:

- Sales/services

- Development of advanced technologies mainly related to safety and security

- Business and product planning in new business domains

- Corporate division (external affairs, public relations, human resources, and general administrations etc)



DENSO has conducted R&D to field operational tests using actual vehicles through an integrated process at Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda in Ota-ku, Tokyo. DENSO will keep accelerating advanced technology research and social demonstrations through further collaboration with universities, research institutes, and government agencies by relocating research departments in the Greater Tokyo Area such as artificial intelligence and cyber-physical systems.



DENSO will use the new office and Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda as a foundation to support its business activities in the Greater Tokyo Area to contribute to the further development of a mobility-centered society.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Denso

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

