Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 10, 2023
Thursday, 10 August 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO to Establish a New Office in Tokyo to Offer New Value in the Greater Tokyo Area

KARIYA, JAPAN, Aug 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will establish a new office in Minato-ku, Tokyo in May 2024 in order to offer new value to customers and enhance co-creation with partners.

Image of the new office (in the Shintora Yasuda Building)

DENSO has been engaging in sales activities for customers in the Greater Tokyo Area, as well as developing technology such as advanced driver assistance, exploring new businesses, and promoting external affairs and public relations activities across various locations within the Greater Tokyo Area.　

DESNO will integrate sales, engineering, business, and corporate division to support operation into a new office as a home base for face-to-face communication with customers, partners, and government agencies in the Greater Tokyo Area, and will create synergies by enhancing collaboration across divisions to quickly meet the diversifying needs of customers and offer new value.

Profile of the new office:
1. Location: 8-14F, 3-1, Shimbashi 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
2. Establishment: May 2024 (gradual relocation)
3. Employees: About 1,000
(Expected at the time of establishment, including group companies)
4. Functions:
- Sales/services
- Development of advanced technologies mainly related to safety and security
- Business and product planning in new business domains
- Corporate division (external affairs, public relations, human resources, and general administrations etc)

DENSO has conducted R&D to field operational tests using actual vehicles through an integrated process at Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda in Ota-ku, Tokyo. DENSO will keep accelerating advanced technology research and social demonstrations through further collaboration with universities, research institutes, and government agencies by relocating research departments in the Greater Tokyo Area such as artificial intelligence and cyber-physical systems.

DENSO will use the new office and Global R&D Tokyo, Haneda as a foundation to support its business activities in the Greater Tokyo Area to contribute to the further development of a mobility-centered society.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
Aug 10, 2023 10:21 HKT/SGT
DENSO Sets Scope 3 as a New Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Acquires SBT Certification
Aug 1, 2023 17:15 HKT/SGT
DENSO Acquires Full Stake in Certhon Group, a Greenhouse Provider Based in the Netherlands
July 28, 2023 14:51 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces First Quarter Financial Results
July 10, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
DENSO Begins Business Transfer Negotiations for Selected Product Operations
July 10, 2023 15:54 HKT/SGT
TD Mobile, in which DENSO and Toyota Tsusho have invested, announcing transfer of cell phone sales and agency business to newly established subsidiary of ranet
June 27, 2023 16:14 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Begin SOEC Demonstration at Hirose Plant to Produce and Use Green Hydrogen for Manufacturing
May 18, 2023 14:29 HKT/SGT
DENSO Demonstrates New Energy Management System Using a Highly-Efficient SOFC at Nishio Plant
May 10, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market
May 9, 2023 15:19 HKT/SGT
DENSO Accepts IEEE Corporate Innovation Award at Ceremony for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code
Apr 12, 2023 13:32 HKT/SGT
QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       