Source: Lexus International
Lexus Arrives to Monterey Car Week 2023 with its Latest in Bold Designs and Performance

TOKYO, Aug 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will highlight the latest additions to its lineup at Monterey Car Week 2023, showcasing vehicles that offer the bold design, electrification, intuitive technology and Lexus Driving Signature that have come to define the brand at the Monterey Car Week 2023, Thursday, August 17 - Sunday, August 20, local time, in Pebble Beach, California.

The Lexus display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, takes on performance with Lexus highlighting the Lexus RZ Sport Concept--most recently seen at Tokyo Auto Salon--and the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series. Making its first U.S. appearance, the Lexus RZ Sport Concept is based on the recently launched 2023 Lexus RZ 450e battery electric vehicle. Equipped with high-output 150 kW motors in the front and rear, the concept also features a lower suspension (by 35 mm), 21-inch tires, custom aero parts and bucket seats in the front and rear.

Celebrating its 25th year as a sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance', Lexus will have the all-new 2024 Lexus GX and first-ever 2024 Lexus TX on display at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The Lexus GX is a genuine off-roader capable of providing new experiences by conquering any terrain, whether it be on or off-road. The Lexus TX is a three-row SUV newly added to the Lexus lineup that, offers high-quality mobility for every passenger, and is a model exclusive to North America.

Adjacent to the Lexus display at Pebble Beach, the Lexus Drive Experience returns from Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19. Guests have the opportunity to participate in immersive 20-minute drives through the scenic Pebble Beach Resorts community. Vehicles available to drive include the LC 500 Convertible, IS 500, RZ 450e, NX 350h, LX 600 and LS 500h.

Concluding the weekend, Lexus will give back to the local community for the fourth year in a row, supporting the annual Pebble Beach Concours d 'Elegance Charity through a drawing to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County. The drawing will take place Sunday, August 20 at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance at 4 p.m. PT. More information can be found by visiting: Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County - Charity Drawing.

For Lexus Monterey Car Week 2023 Schedule, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/39670273.html.


