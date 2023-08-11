Friday, 11 August 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Aug 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Universitas Brawijaya (UB), the Arterial Research and Educational Network in the Asia Pacific (ARENA-PAC) and Indonesia Research and Education Network (IDREN) held a ceremony at UB in Malang, East Java, to mark the operation of a 100 Gbps high-speed network for education in Indonesia on August 9.

The ceremony also connected to a remote venue in Keio University, Japan, using an uncompressed 8K video conference, marking the first such ultra-high resolution video conference in Indonesia, and demonstrating the high capacity and low latency of the research and education network that spans across the Pacific.



Representatives of the three organizations, Prof. Widodo of UB, Prof. Jun Murai of ARENA-PAC, and Dr. Achmad Affandi of IDREN, attended the ceremony at UB. The ambassador of Republic Indonesia to Japan, HE Heri Akhmadi, and Vice President of Keio University, Prof. Eiji Okada, attended remotely from Japan. In the audience in both venues, students witnessed this memorable ceremony, delighting in the interaction.



Rector of UB Prof Widodo said the inauguration was a follow-up to MoU signed between the three organizations in 2022. Emphasizing that this network is all about collaboration, he said, "This network infrastructure is not only about data transfer, but also a channel to be able to collaborate, innovate faster and be ready to jump in the digital era which will be dedicated to education and research."



Held at the Algoritma Auditorium, Faculty of Computer Science UB in Malang, East Java, Prof. Widodo said the network connects IDREN with UB as the gateway to Guam and Tokyo, as well as several other locations. In addition, the collaboration is also a big leap for Indonesia to be connected to the current global research and education network.



Prof. Jun Murai of ARENA-PAC in his keynote said, "We sent a message to global leaders that research and educational networks are important." He emphasized the need to work together for the next stage of global internet from research and educational networks point of view, working with commercial internet service providers, technology, and application people for many scientific purposes such as high energy physics, medical, and astronomy.



He appreciates Indonesian universities and the IDREN mechanism, which he sees as unique in that universities work with internet service providers that commit to support IDREN.



About UB

Universitas Brawijaya (UB) was established by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on July 11, 1961. Today UB is one of the leading universities in Indonesia with more than 60,000 students in various vocational, bachelor, master, doctoral, professional, and medical specialist programs. Learn more at https://ub.ac.id.



About ARENA-PAC

The Arterial Research and Educational Network in the Asia Pacific (ARENA-PAC) is a backbone network for research and education, established on an international submarine cable network constructed to expand the Internet in Asia Pacific. ARENA-PAC comprises several long-term 10 and 100Gbps IRU circuits between a central exchange point in Guam and sites in Tokyo, Philippines, and Indonesia. See www.arena-pac.net.



About IDREN

The Indonesian Research and Education Network (IDREN) is a dedicated network infrastructure that connects research and education institutions and communities in Indonesia. This network is dedicated to the necessary data communication connectivity to enable a community of researchers, academics, and developers to collaborate together. https://idren.id.



