Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Xforce in Indonesia A Stylish and Robust Compact SUV Combining Comfort, Practicality and Road Handling with Peace of Mind

TOKYO, Aug 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) debuted its all-new Xforce compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show(1). The all-new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi, West Java)(2) and will be first rolled out in Indonesia, with launches planned for other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.



The all-new Xforce is a five-passenger compact SUV that was developed with a focus on the way compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region. Based on the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life," the all-new model uplifts the owner's everyday life with its stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling as well as comfort and practicality including a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size, and road handling that allows safe, secure ride in a variety of weather or road conditions.



"While ensuring the all-new Xforce meets the requirements for driving performance, ease of handling, a comfortable interior, wide-ranging user-friendliness, and everything else demanded of a compact SUV, we have put our heart and soul into the development to bring excitement to the everyday driving of our customers," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "This compact SUV was developed to answer the needs of drivers in the ASEAN region and has gone through repeated tuning in the region's road environment. We hope the all-new Xforce will become a best-suited buddy for any adventure that drivers wish to embark on, giving them an extra force to go one step further and experience something new."



(1) August 10 is press day, and the show is open to the public from August 11 to 20.

(2) Share owned: Mitsubishi Motors 51.0%, Mitsubishi Corporation 40.0%, Krama Yudha 9.0%



