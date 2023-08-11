Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 11, 2023
Friday, 11 August 2023, 16:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Xforce in Indonesia
A Stylish and Robust Compact SUV Combining Comfort, Practicality and Road Handling with Peace of Mind

TOKYO, Aug 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) debuted its all-new Xforce compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show(1). The all-new model will be built at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (Bekasi, West Java)(2) and will be first rolled out in Indonesia, with launches planned for other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.


World premiere of the all-new Xforce:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=g88GUjJ748s

Special website for the all-new Xforce:
www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/xforce/

The all-new Xforce is a five-passenger compact SUV that was developed with a focus on the way compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region. Based on the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life," the all-new model uplifts the owner's everyday life with its stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling as well as comfort and practicality including a spacious cabin and versatile storage spaces well-balanced in a maneuverable, compact body size, and road handling that allows safe, secure ride in a variety of weather or road conditions.

"While ensuring the all-new Xforce meets the requirements for driving performance, ease of handling, a comfortable interior, wide-ranging user-friendliness, and everything else demanded of a compact SUV, we have put our heart and soul into the development to bring excitement to the everyday driving of our customers," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "This compact SUV was developed to answer the needs of drivers in the ASEAN region and has gone through repeated tuning in the region's road environment. We hope the all-new Xforce will become a best-suited buddy for any adventure that drivers wish to embark on, giving them an extra force to go one step further and experience something new."

(1) August 10 is press day, and the show is open to the public from August 11 to 20.
(2) Share owned: Mitsubishi Motors 51.0%, Mitsubishi Corporation 40.0%, Krama Yudha 9.0%

For more information, visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsrelease/2023/detail1443.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Aug 11, 2023 16:37 HKT/SGT
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Is on Its Way to Consecutive Victories in Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 with the New Triton Rally Car
July 31, 2023 18:26 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Lineup at 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show - Exterior Design of the All-New Compact SUV Previewed Ahead of the World Premiere
July 26, 2023 13:23 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: World Premiere of the All-New Triton One-ton Pickup Truck
July 26, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
Team Mitsubishi RALLIART Takes on the Challenge of Consecutive Asia Cross Country Rally Victories with the All-New Triton Rally Car
July 11, 2023 13:53 HKT/SGT
All-New Triton to Adopt Newly Developed Ladder Frame, Chassis and Engine
July 3, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Premiere an All-New Compact SUV at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show
June 23, 2023 13:04 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Added to FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index for Consecutive Years
June 21, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal the All-New Triton in Thailand on July 26
June 9, 2023 19:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Colt for the European Market
May 31, 2023 18:11 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped with a New Automotive Sound System as a Collaboration with Yamaha
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       