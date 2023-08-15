

Singapore, Aug 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Whenever vacation season comes around, surely many of us with holiday plans are impatiently waiting to escape the mundanities of the daily grind and unwind overseas, pronto.



However, while travelling abroad can be an exciting experience, it exposes us to new environments and climates, leading to a higher chance of falling ill from all these jetting around. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that as many as 43%–79% of travellers to low- and middle-income countries become ill with a travel-associated health problem. The same study also revealed that travel duration is also a factor as the risk for a travel-associated illness increases with the length of the trip.



To combat these travel-bugs, LAC, Leader in Antioxidative Control, shares these useful travel supplements to pack in your suitcases: For the Jetlagged and the Sleepyheads



When travelling to destinations of a different timezone, concerns of jetlag and fatigue are commonplace. The misalignment between the body's internal clock and the local time can cause poor sleep quality, causing lowered immunity. LAC Goodnight Powder is formulated with key ingredients such as melatonin, serotonin and Vitamin B6 to regulate the body's circadian rhythm – the perfect sleep supplement for the tired traveller, keeping your immune system right on track to fight off the nasty travel bugs.



For those Prone to Falling Sick



Ever wonder why people tend to fall sick easily while travelling? When visiting destinations that are climatically different from our own, factors such as stress or shifts in lifestyle may expose the body to free radicals which attack the body's immune cells.



To fully savour the sights, flavour and joy of an enjoyable travel experience, reducing the amount of free radicals each of us are exposed to, is important. The LAC MASQUELIER's® French Pine Bark Extract is jam-packed with Oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs). These specially-formulated antioxidants reduce the amount of free radicals in the body, allowing the body to combat pathogens and infections effectively.



For the Foodies



The Traveller's Diarrhoea (TD) is one of the most common issues travellers experience during travel. TD is spread mainly through food and water but it can also spread from person to person. While many travellers cite the local cuisine as one of the pulling factors to their holiday destination, being unfamiliar to common bacteria and viruses at their destination are often the primary cause of explosive diarrhoea and loose stools.



The LAC Probiotic Complex 25 Billion CFU would be a suitable solution to mitigate and alleviate the symptoms of TD, making it a perfect daily supplement for foodies who are always in search of the best local delicacies.



All in all, travelling often disrupts our routine and exposes us to different environments, potentially affecting our nutritional intake and immune response. LAC's supplements are a definite travel essential to support your overall health and well-being, ensuring that your body receives the essential nutrients it needs to power up and enjoy the vacation to the max.



About LAC Global



Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia's largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy.



The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC's reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are more than 220 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan ROC. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.



Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest.



