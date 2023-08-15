Monday, 14 August 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC / Think Business, Think Hong Kong "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" coming to Paris Mega promotion to spotlight benefits of partnering with Hong Kong to tap post-pandemic opportunities in Asia

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will take its mega promotion campaign, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, to Paris on 19 September. The full-day symposium, set to take place at Carrousel du Louvre Paris, will bring together business leaders from Hong Kong and France to discuss the latest developments and opportunities in Asia's new economy and across diverse sectors, including green finance, sustainability, innovation and technology, and more.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will take its mega promotion campaign, Think Business, Think Hong Kong, to Paris on 19 September.

As the HKTDC's first large-scale promotion event in Europe after the pandemic, it is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants to explore business cooperation and opportunities.



The HKTDC's Think Business, Think Hong Kong campaign aims to showcase Hong Kong as a resilient business and investment hub and the ideal platform for global businesses to tap opportunities in the thriving Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), and wider China and Asia markets.



At the event, Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman, Mr Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR and Mr Olivier Becht, France's Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad will deliver remarks at the symposium's opening session.



A number of high profile speakers will share their insights, including Mr Arnault Castel, Founder of kapok; Mr Dennis Chan, Founder and Creative Director of Qeelin; Mr Jose Maurellet, SC, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association and Des Voeux Chambers; and Mr Wilfred Yiu, Co-Chief Operating Officer & Head of Equities of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.



The event will feature thematic sessions on hot topics in business today, including on green finance, opportunities in innovation in Asia and business opportunities in the GBA, and how French companies can capture opportunities through Hong Kong.



There will be extended networking activities, with Hong Kong government officials and business leaders from across sectors, including technology, finance and professional services, taking part in the programme. One-on-one business consultations, on-site business matching with French companies as well as the Hong Kong Dinner provide many opportunities for the business communities of France and Hong Kong to connect.



Strong France-Hong Kong ties



France is an important trading and investment partner of Hong Kong. In 2021, it was Hong Kong's third largest trading partner, export market and import market in the EU. France was also the largest EU investor in Hong Kong at the end of 2020, while Hong Kong was the fourth most popular destination for French investment in Asia. Hong Kong investors also made substantial investments in France, with the city the second largest Asian investor in the country. As of 2022, there are more than 360 French companies in Hong Kong.



Hong Kong an ideal business partner



Hong Kong has been consistently ranked top on economic freedom and competitiveness. Its institutional strengths, including the free trade and investment regimes, a simple and low tax system and free flow of capital and goods offer a favourable business environment for investors.



Beyond trade and finance, Hong Kong offers exciting prospects in innovation and technology (I&T) for French start-ups. Entry into or expansion in Mainland China as well as conducting joint research can help French enterprises further grow their business. With its aim to create an I&T new hub of 30,000 hectares, Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis project also offers many opportunities, which will be highlighted at the symposium.



Hong Kong's strategic location as an international financial, fundraising and investment hub and as the international gateway between Mainland China and the rest of the world presents immense opportunities for French companies seeking to expand in the GBA, Mainland China, Belt and Road countries and ASEAN.



For more information, visit:

https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2023-paris/symposium/en/index.html



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



Media enquiries

HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4525, Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org

Sam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org





Topic: New market for product

Source: HKTDC / Think Business, Think Hong Kong

Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, Food & Beverage, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

