Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Society Pass
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group Inc Enters Philippines Market and Launches Creator Economy Focused Advertising Platform

  • SoPa officially launches Thoughtful Media Group (TMG), the leading digital advertising platform in Southeast Asia, in the Philippines market.
  • TMG will present its Philippines executive team and disruptive influencer advertising business model at a media presentation in Manila on Thursday, 17 August 2023.
  • TMG has expanded its ecosystem of multi-platform advertising services through a network of more than 10,000 talented creators across multiple industries in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines, assisting brands maximise marketing budgets and achieve significant revenue generation.

Manila, Aug 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa"), Southeast Asia (SEA)'s next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the official launch of its digital advertising platform, Thoughtful Media Group Inc (TMG), in the Philippines market. With the theme of "The Power of Influence", TMG will introduce its new Manila-based executive team and its disruptive influencer advertising business model at a media presentation at 4 pm on Thursday, 17 August 2023 at Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca, Legazpi Village, Makati, 1229 Metro Manila, Philippines.

Established in 2010 and acquired by SoPa in 2022, TMG's growth trajectory has been impressive. In just 12 months, TMG has grown from operating exclusively in its headquarters of Bangkok, Thailand, to expanding to Vietnam in 4Q 2022, to Indonesia in 1Q 2023 and now to Philippines in 3Q 2023. In addition, TMG's employee count has increased from just 15 professionals in July 2022 to over 75 staff today. With an influencer network of more than 10,000 talented creators, an integrated roster of digital advertising products and services including influencer marketing and brand campaigns, social commerce, and sports marketing, and 13 years of experience serving more than 100 brands, TMG's market entry into the Philippines market offers a significant value proposition to advertisers, merchants, and influencers in SEA's fourth largest economy. Well positioned to benefit from Philippine' forecast soaring digital advertising revenues over the next decade as increasingly more consumers make direct purchases on social media platforms, TMG collaborates with social media platforms, advertisers and influencers to develop the entire creator economy in Philippines.

Mr. Dennis Nguyen, SoPa Founder/Chairman/CEO and TMG Chairman, states, "We are very pleased to bring the Philippines market into the TMG ecosystem. TMG's disruptive advertising platform, combining over 10,000 talented creators, market-leading design/branding capabilities, influencer advertising-focused social commerce services, will generate massive storytelling capabilities and revenue generation opportunities for local, regional and international advertisers seeking to market in Philippines. By leveraging our local knowledge of market trends from other offices in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, TMG provides international quality advertising products and services for our brand partners as well as a significant revenue generating opportunities for Philippines creators".

Mr Nguyen continues, "I am very excited to hire Billy Soo to head our TMG Philippines operations. Billy brings a wealth of experience in gaming and advertising from his time at Gushcloud International, Nixgen Entertainment and Powerplay Inc. I look forward to seeing Billy and his team create the most unique and powerful advertising platform here in Philippines".

Although currently at a nascent stage, the Philippines creator economy is experiencing a dynamic surge, driven by a tech-savvy population and widespread internet access. According to Datareportal, Philippines's internet penetration rate stood at 73.1 percent of the total population at the start of 2023 with the number of internet users increasing by 10 million between 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, Filipinos spend a combined 3 hours and 43 minutes a day on social media. INSG forecasts the value of SEA's influencer marketing industry to reach US$2.59 billion in 2024, up from US$638 million in 2019 alone.

Responsible for driving sales and onboarding Philippines clients onto TMG's regional digital advertising platform, Mr. Billy Soo, Country Head of Thoughtful Media Group Philippines, comments, "Bonding through the power of influence, we want to create a genuine connection for brands and content creators, tapping onto TMG's broad advertising network and extensive ecosystem to open new doors towards more business opportunities, capitalising on digital-first and fully integrated advertising networks. Mr. Nguyen hired me to turbocharge TMG's expansion here in the land of the Kabayan. In just five weeks' time, we have already built a staff of 10+ Manila-based advertising professionals. TMG Philippines will offer premium branded campaigns, MCN, sports marketing and e-sports verticals and we look forward to serving the creator and advertiser communities".

About Thoughtful Media Group Inc.

Founded in 2010, Thoughtful Media Group is the leading digital advertising platform in SEA. Through our network of more than 10,000 talented creators across multiple industries in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines, we help brands maximise marketing budgets and achieve business objectives through some of the most innovative marketing campaigns in the region.

In July 2022, Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA), the next generation acquisition-focused fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in SEA, acquired Thoughtful Media Group Inc. Since then, TMG has fully evolved into a digital-first and fully integrated advertising powerhouse, servicing creators and advertisers in SEA.

For more information on TMG, please visit:

Website at www.thoughtfulmedia.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/thoughtful-media-group-inc or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thoughtfulmedia/ or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thoughtfulmediaasia or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/ThoughtfulMedia.

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 650,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; VLeisure, Vietnam's leading provider of hotel management and payment solutions; Gorilla Global, a Singapore-based, mobile network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; and NextGen Retail, a Indonesia-based e-commerce platform.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.

Media Contact:

Rokas Sidlauskas

Chief Marketing Officer

rokas@thesocietypass.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Society Pass
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group Inc Enters Philippines Market and Launches Creator Economy Focused Advertising Platform  
Aug 16, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Ex-Singapore Parliamentarian's Swiss Company Launches Swiss Franc and Euro Stablecoins  
Aug 16, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Impro Precision: Interim results continue to improve, stock price rises amid adversity, and US peer also climbs to new high  
Aug 16, 2023 08:10 HKT/SGT
Kingworld Further Subscribed For 2.08% Equity of Taiko Pharmaceutical To Optimize Its Layout of Pharmaceutical Industry  
Aug 16, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Pioneering Synergy of Innovation and Purpose: The Futurist Showcase at the Pierce School Penthouse Featuring Global Cannabis Holdings and Avi8ted Ventures  
Aug 15, 2023 22:07 HKT/SGT
AcroMeta's Laboratory Construction Business Rides on Singapore's Pandemic Readiness Strategy  
Aug 15, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Yuexiu REIT Demonstrates Asset Resilience, High-Quality Assets Enhance Defensiveness, Strong Fundamentals Foster Long-Term Value
  
Aug 15, 2023 18:05 HKT/SGT
Countdown Begins for WCIT|IDECS 2023: Unlocking the Potential of the Innovative Tech Industry and Digital Economy  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Ganjar Pranowo driving Indonesian SMEs in Going Global  
Aug 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Workshop with Evident by Bravowhale Improving Data Traceability  
Aug 15, 2023 11:42 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT2023
4  -  6   October
Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       