JAKARTA, Aug 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's path toward a prosperous future hinges on its ability to leverage the digital economy.





Consequently, Indonesia stands at a critical juncture where calibrated digital integration promises unprecedented growth, but a mismanaged approach could deepen inequalities and stall progress. Thus, a comprehensive and considerate strategy is vital to fully harness the digital realm's potential for the nation's enduring welfare and growth.



Amid Jakarta's vibrant landscape, the 24th Digital Transformation Summit gathers distinguished businesses, institutions, and government bodies. An exclusive invitation-only event, it offers pivotal IT decision-makers a unique opportunity for face-to-face interactions. Anchored in the theme "Unlocking DX Strategies to Meet the Digital Age," the summit fosters collaboration, addresses challenges, and shapes Indonesia's path. With a dynamic 2-stage program, it draws 750+ C-Level Executives and thought leaders.



The conference features two vibrant stages: InfoTech and MarTech, offering immersive journeys into technology and marketing realms. InfoTech guides through the evolving IT landscape, with thought leaders exploring trends in software, AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. MarTech illuminates the fusion of marketing and technology, revealing strategies that amplify customer engagement via digital tools, analytics, social media, and automation. Attendees gain rich insights, connections, and inspiration across these stages, transcending field boundaries. This dynamic experience fuels innovation and networking, fostering a deeper understanding of the ever-evolving tech and marketing landscapes.



What is InfoTech?



The conference covers diverse themes, from enhancing citizen-state interactions through digital tech to stressing pragmatic strategies for effective digital transformations. It highlights balanced approaches in strategy and execution. Discussions spotlight how edge computing can enhance 5G potential in Indonesia. Emphasizing security integration into organizational DNA mitigates risks in an interconnected landscape. Overall, the conference underscores digitalization as pivotal for a sustainable future, driving efficiency, inclusivity, and innovation.



In-depth discussions on topics like:



DAY-1

- Using Digital Technologies to Upgrade Citizen - State Interaction.

- How is Pragmatic Approach the key to a successful digital transformation?

- Beyond Human Imagination: The Power of Generative AI



DAY-2

- Embedding Security into Organizaon's DNA.

- Is digitalization the key to a sustainable future?



What is MarTech?

The MarTech stage delves into diverse marketing technology aspects, offering insights into optimising tech stacks for maximum impact. The emerging metaverse's transformative potential for marketing's future is showcased. Discussions spotlight customers' pivotal role in digital transformation strategies. Omnichannel experiences are explored for seamless platform interactions. Generative AI's power in upscaling businesses is highlighted, fostering innovation. Collectively, these topics shape a dynamic narrative, underscoring marketing technology's evolving landscape and profound influence on strategies and customer engagement.

Insightful talks on:



DAY-1

- Who is truly in the driving seat of your Digital Transformation Strategy?

- How will Metaverse shape the future of Marketing?

- Are You Getting the Most from Your Marketing Tech Stack?



DAY-2

- Why Focus on Omnichannel Customer Experience?

- Role of Generative AI in up-scalingFireSide Chat Businesses.



Who will attend?



The Digital Transformation Summit, Indonesia will be attended by top executives and leaders like CIO, CTO, CDO, CISO, CMO, Heads of Customer Experience, Head of Customer Relation Management, Heads Of IT ,Product & Brand Heads and Head UI/UX & Design from a variety of industries including BFSI & Fintech, Manufacturing, Cloud Ecommerce & Retails, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Telecom, Pharma & Life sciences and Education

For more information on Digital Transformation Summit, Indonesia, you can visit

https://digitransformationsummit.com/indonesia/



About Exito:



Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.



Contact: Mithun Gopinath,

Manager-Projects,

Exito Media Concepts

mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com





