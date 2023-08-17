Thursday, 17 August 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ensign InfoSecurity Ensign InfoSecurity Recognized As Outstanding Cybersecurity Solutions Provider At PIKOM Unicorn Tech Awards 2023 The end-to-end cybersecurity solutions provider was awarded Special Recognition as the Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for its commitment to excellence

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ensign InfoSecurity ("Ensign"), Asia's largest pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity solutions provider, has won Special Recognition as the Best Managed Security Service Provider at the PIKOM Unicorn Tech Awards 2023.



Hosted by PIKOM, the National Tech Association of Malaysia, the awards recognize excellent contributions, achievements, and dedication in tech fields.



"We are delighted to have won the Special Recognition as the Best Managed Security Service Provider at the PIKOM Unicorn Tech Awards 2023", shared Tammie Tham, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ensign InfoSecurity. "We are grateful that the team's hard work and dedication have been recognized, and this motivates us to keep working towards our commitment to empowering our clients with cutting-edge solutions to fortify their cyber defences."



Ensign's Managed Security Services seamlessly integrate proprietary AI-Powered Cyber Analytics, a potent tool in countering cyber threats. Its strengths lie in training on extensive anonymized datasets, leveraging expert insights, and adopting the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify behaviours of advanced attackers. Delivered via Ensign's Security Operation Centers (EnSOCs), it provides real-time monitoring for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments. Ensign's aim is to assist organizations in strengthening their security posture and optimizing cyber investments while safeguarding their valuable digital assets.



Ensign places a strong emphasis on proactive and early threat detection to effectively neutralize potential risks. In pursuit of early threat identification, Ensign has recently released the 4th edition of its Cyber Threat Landscape 2023 report, providing a deep analysis of the cyber threat groups and vulnerable sectors in the APAC territories of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong. This reflects Ensign's commitment to providing cutting-edge insights for a robust security posture.



About Ensign InfoSecurity



Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients' cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.



Ensign InfoSecurity is ranked 6th in a worldwide survey of MSSPs (Managed Security Services Providers).

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email marketing@ensigninfosecurity.com



For Media Enquiries

PRecious Communications for Ensign,

ensign@preciouscomms.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Ensign InfoSecurity

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

