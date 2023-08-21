Monday, 21 August 2023, 08:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Aug 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Government of Singapore's massive ICT strides have started the next wave of transformations in the country's digital industries. Having spent $12.6 billion on ICT in the last four years, the government has been attracting multinational conglomerates to establish their regional headquarters in the island country.



With surveys estimating Singapore companies to reach the top in APAC with Data Analytics and RPA usage, Tradepass organized BYTES - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit on 25-26 June at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.



Giving a quick feedback on the platform, Milind the Data Science Product Owner and AI Specialist from Mercedes Benz expressed, "This was a very well organised event and the quality of speakers, the quality of panel discussions were quite outstanding."



Overwhelmed by the heavy flow of delegates at the platform the exhibiting companies projected a strong competitive spirit and went all out with their products showcase. Companies like Alteryx, Amplitude, Fivetran, SingleStore, Alation, OpenText and Altair took up the entire exhibition space and initiated conversations, fixed one-on-one meetings & demonstrated their solutions throughout the event days.



On the other side, the products showcase was extremely well received by the delegates who wasted no time in exchanging business cards for potential collaborations. The platform hosted 350+ Big Data Analytics & AI professionals including but not limited to CDOs, CIOs, Heads of IT, Data & Business Intelligence, Modelling & Mining, Analytics and Directors of AI, ML & Robotics.

One of the key speakers for the event, Kenny Tay (CEO, Singapore Digital Chamber Of Commerce) gave quite a perspective on AI, "I believe that with the development of current AI especially the generative AI model - The world will change, processes will change and people have to change."



The event also received a fair share of publicity as it attracted close to twenty Media Partners. Above all, BYTES 2023 - Singapore got the strong backing from Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC) who took the initiative to become the supporting partner for the event.

While the products & solutions were all cutting-edge, the platform also addressed some of the most pressing topics from Big Data Analytics & AI through its conference. The agenda covered, "The Trends and Journey of AI in 2023", "The Blueprint for Driving Data Culture", "GenAI and Business Implications", "Data Democratization", "Harnessing The Power of Generative AI", "Adoption of Data Mesh Architecture" and many other insightful topics.



The Principal Data Scientist from London Stock Exchange Group, Nitish Ramkumar who took a crucial session on "Natural Language Processing in Sustainable Finance" expressed his opinion on the event, "It has been very good and I think all the speakers, people I am seeing here are very diverse and the topics which have been covered shows the strength of Data Science and AI."



From automobile, logistics, banks, cosmetics to FMCG, F&B and many others, the event attracted participation from a wide range of sectors.



While talking about how AI can make a lot of things easier, the Director for Marketing Science at Meta Singapore Pte Ltd, Vikram Bansal said, "By letting AI become your assistant, it frees you up from looking at things more strategically, it also frees you up to think of innovations and new ideas."



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



