Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Begins Demonstration Testing to Support the Market Launch of the MAmmoSS Ammonia Handling System for Ships - Completion of demonstration facility to safely process surplus ammonia from ammonia-fueled vessels.

- Testing begun to support the market launch of MAmmoSS, a system package comprising an ammonia fuel supply system and peripheral equipment.

TOKYO, Aug 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, is currently developing the Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS), an ammonia handling system to support the utilization of ammonia as marine fuel, which is attracting attention as a means of significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. As part of this development project, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has begun demonstration testing of the Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), a subsystem of MAmmoSS to safely treat surplus ammonia.

Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS) demonstration facility



MammoSS comprises several subsystems in addition to AGAS, including a high-pressure/low-pressure ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and an ammonia fuel tank system. A key feature of MAmmoSS is that each of these subsystems can be modularized, allowing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to provide the optimal modular configuration in a package for onboard plants consisting of multiple engines and boilers.



Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, aligning with MHI Group's strategy for advancement of the energy transition, will bring together its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its history of building transport carriers, and as a shipboard ammonia handling systems manufacturer, supply products with an emphasis on safety and reliability. Further, as maritime system integrator, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will contribute to the further development of marine logistics and the reduction of its environmental impact on a global scale by providing shipbuilding engineering services for ammonia-fueled vessels, along with construction support and other services to meet customer needs.



