Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 21, 2023
Monday, 21 August 2023, 12:55 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Begins Demonstration Testing to Support the Market Launch of the MAmmoSS Ammonia Handling System for Ships
- Completion of demonstration facility to safely process surplus ammonia from ammonia-fueled vessels.
- Testing begun to support the market launch of MAmmoSS, a system package comprising an ammonia fuel supply system and peripheral equipment.

TOKYO, Aug 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, is currently developing the Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS), an ammonia handling system to support the utilization of ammonia as marine fuel, which is attracting attention as a means of significantly reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. As part of this development project, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has begun demonstration testing of the Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), a subsystem of MAmmoSS to safely treat surplus ammonia.

Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS) demonstration facility
Using the AGAS demonstration facility at the Nagasaki District MHI Research & Innovation Center, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will conduct demonstration tests of the processing performance under various scenarios simulating onboard ammonia operations and as well as explore broadening the range of maritime industry through collaboration with related equipment manufacturers, developed ammonia related technology will be applied for various industries to support its safe handling.

MammoSS comprises several subsystems in addition to AGAS, including a high-pressure/low-pressure ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and an ammonia fuel tank system. A key feature of MAmmoSS is that each of these subsystems can be modularized, allowing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to provide the optimal modular configuration in a package for onboard plants consisting of multiple engines and boilers.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, aligning with MHI Group's strategy for advancement of the energy transition, will bring together its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its history of building transport carriers, and as a shipboard ammonia handling systems manufacturer, supply products with an emphasis on safety and reliability. Further, as maritime system integrator, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will contribute to the further development of marine logistics and the reduction of its environmental impact on a global scale by providing shipbuilding engineering services for ammonia-fueled vessels, along with construction support and other services to meet customer needs.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Marine & Offshore
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi.com

https://www.mhi.com/rss/

https://www.facebook.com/mhi.ltd/

https://twitter.com/MHI_Group

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries/

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Aug 21, 2023 11:22 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Shokubai Conclude Agreement on Joint Development of an Ammonia Cracking System
Aug 17, 2023 15:02 HKT/SGT
Heidelberg Materials North America and MHI Are Working Toward First Full-Scale Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Solution for Cement Industry
Aug 17, 2023 09:34 HKT/SGT
MHI Invests in Advanced Ionics, a U.S. Startup, to Enhance and Diversify the Hydrogen Value Chain
Aug 7, 2023 14:17 HKT/SGT
MHI Inaugurates Operations at "Nagasaki Carbon Neutral Park," A Development Base for Energy Decarbonization Technologies
Aug 4, 2023 16:32 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Achieves Significant YoY Increases in Order Intake and Profit in Strong First Quarter
Aug 2, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Seven Companies to Conduct Joint Feasability Study on Japanese Advanced CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) Project
Aug 2, 2023 17:01 HKT/SGT
Seven Companies Announce to Conduct a Joint Study on Japanese Advanced CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) Project
July 28, 2023 15:43 HKT/SGT
Launch of Demonstration Experiment for CO2 Capture from Waste-to-Energy Plant Flue Gas for Use in Methanation
July 28, 2023 14:02 HKT/SGT
MHI to Issue The Second Series of Transition Bonds
July 26, 2023 08:20 HKT/SGT
MHI Selected as Core Company for Development of an HTGR Demonstration Reactor
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       