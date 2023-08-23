Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB donates to wildfire recovery efforts in Hawaii
Hawaii is one of the regions where JCB began its international expansion

TOKYO, Aug 23, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's international payment brand, will donate 70 thousand USD to support the recovery of Maui, Hawaii, which was severely damaged by the recent fires. JCB will consult with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to determine the recipients of the donation.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to those who have lost their lives and those affected by the major wildfires on the island of Maui. Our prayers go out to the residents of Maui for a speedy recovery," said Takayoshi Futae, President & Chief Executive Officer, JCB Co., Ltd.

Donations can be made with your JCB Card (in US dollars and Japanese yen only) to the Maui Strong Fund (Hawai'i Community Foundation), recommended by the State of Hawaii and Maui County in response to the recent massive fire damage on the island of Maui. Donations will be used for relief and recovery efforts on Maui.

[To make a donation by JCB Card]

(1) Eligible cards: All JCB Cards

(2) How to make a donation:
Please refer to the HOW TO HELP section on the Maui Wildfires Update page of the Hawaii Tourism Authority website.

Click here for Maui Wildfires Update on the Hawaii Tourism Authority website
https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/alerts/maui-and-hawai%CA%BBi-island-wildfire-update/

JCB and Hawaii have a long-standing relationship. Hawaii was one of the first locations for JCB's overseas expansion and an office was opened in 1989. Hawaii has been one of the most important areas visited by many JCB cardholders. JCB promotes tourism in Hawaii through various services in cooperation with local companies. In addition, JCB's social activities include working with Malama Hawai'i, the Hawaii Tourism Authority's responsible tourism initiative, and sponsoring the Honolulu Museum of Art.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Aug 7, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches second round of Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam
Aug 2, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Soft Space, Hong Leong Bank and JCB Expand JCB Card Acceptance in Malaysia
Aug 1, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB announces JCB Contactless acceptance in the e-payment system of Tramways in Hong Kong
June 19, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
EazyPay and JCB sign acquiring agreement to enable the acceptance of JCB Cards through its POS & e-commerce merchants in the Kingdom of Bahrain
June 15, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches 50% cashback promotion on train, bus and ferry in Kansai area with Nankai Group
June 15, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches 50% cashback promotion on train, bus and ferry in Kansai area with Nankai Group
June 2, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam launch the BIDV JCB Ultimate Credit Card in Vietnam
June 1, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality
June 1, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality
May 25, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
SumUp partners with JCB to boost card acceptance for European merchants within its 4-million-strong global network
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       