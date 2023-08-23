Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB donates to wildfire recovery efforts in Hawaii Hawaii is one of the regions where JCB began its international expansion

TOKYO, Aug 23, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's international payment brand, will donate 70 thousand USD to support the recovery of Maui, Hawaii, which was severely damaged by the recent fires. JCB will consult with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to determine the recipients of the donation.



"We would like to express our deepest condolences to those who have lost their lives and those affected by the major wildfires on the island of Maui. Our prayers go out to the residents of Maui for a speedy recovery," said Takayoshi Futae, President & Chief Executive Officer, JCB Co., Ltd.



Donations can be made with your JCB Card (in US dollars and Japanese yen only) to the Maui Strong Fund (Hawai'i Community Foundation), recommended by the State of Hawaii and Maui County in response to the recent massive fire damage on the island of Maui. Donations will be used for relief and recovery efforts on Maui.



[To make a donation by JCB Card]



(1) Eligible cards: All JCB Cards



(2) How to make a donation:

Please refer to the HOW TO HELP section on the Maui Wildfires Update page of the Hawaii Tourism Authority website.



Click here for Maui Wildfires Update on the Hawaii Tourism Authority website

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/news/alerts/maui-and-hawai%CA%BBi-island-wildfire-update/



JCB and Hawaii have a long-standing relationship. Hawaii was one of the first locations for JCB's overseas expansion and an office was opened in 1989. Hawaii has been one of the most important areas visited by many JCB cardholders. JCB promotes tourism in Hawaii through various services in cooperation with local companies. In addition, JCB's social activities include working with Malama Hawai'i, the Hawaii Tourism Authority's responsible tourism initiative, and sponsoring the Honolulu Museum of Art.



