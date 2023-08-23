Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 19:22 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Motor Philippines Marks 35th Anniversary

MANILA, Aug 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces that Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP), its vehicle manufacturing and distribution subsidiary in the Philippines, held a ceremony today in Manila, Philippines, to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Approximately 600 people attended the ceremony, including Mrs. Louise Araneta-Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines and Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines, and other members of the Philippines government, as well as representatives from local suppliers and dealers. Attendees from Toyota included TMC Chairman Akio Toyoda and TMP Chairman Alfred Ty expressed his gratitude to the Philippines and his commitment to making further contributions.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39689146.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Automotive
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
