Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 11:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Luzhu Biotechnology Announces 2023 Interim Results
The R&D Pipeline Continues to Advance
Commercial Deployment Has Entered into The Agenda

HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Luzhu Biotechnology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 02480.HK), announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (" the period ").


Luzhu Biotechnology is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative human vaccines and therapeutic biologics, with products for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, as well as the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As of June 30, 2023, the company's product pipeline includes three ongoing clinical products, one of which is the core product LZ901 (recombinant herpes zoster vaccine), and four ongoing pre-clinical products. There are also two intention patents and seven pending applications relating to the core product.

During the period, the Company completed its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the net proceeds from the listing were approximately HK$241.6 million. As of June 30, 2023, as a biotechnology company that has not yet achieved commercialization, the Company has achieved other income of approximately RMB5.3 million and the R&D expenses amounted to approximately RMB33.2 million. Loss and total comprehensive expense for the period decreased by approximately 88% period-on-period, from a loss of approximately RMB652 million to a loss of approximately RMB79.4 million, mainly because there was no fair value loss of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss during the period as the shares involved had been reclassified from financial liabilities to equity at their fair value in June 2022.

Mr. KONG Jian, Executive Director, General Manager and Chief Scientist of Luzhu Biotechnology, said: "Since our inception in 2001, we have strategically focused on the field of human medicine. With our understanding of immunology and protein engineering, we have established an innovative precision protein engineering platform for developing our recombinant vaccine and antibody product candidates with excellent efficiency, high purity, and improved stability. After years of effort, three of our product candidates have entered into the clinical stage, including our core product LZ901, which is expected to commence phase III clinical trial in China in the third quarter of 2023, and achieve commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2025. As commercial deployment of our product candidates has entered into our agenda, we believe that the company's capabilities and commercial value will be presented more directly going forward."

Strong Technical Platform Supporting Multi Product Pipeline Research and Development

After 20 years of research and development, Luzhu Biotechnology has established an innovative precision protein engineering platform, which empowers the entire cycle of drug development and provides a solid foundation for the development of the Group's human vaccines candidates, monoclonal antibody product candidates and bispecific antibody product candidates.

The innovative antigen presentation technology used by the Group for vaccine development starts from the concept of improving the immunogenicity of a target antigen, then streamlines the design of a recombinant viral antigen while retaining the primary structure of the natural antigen to improve immunogenicity, safety, and patient vaccination experience. By using the internally developed next-generation bispecific antibody development platform, Fabite, and with the help of production-house biologics manufacturing infrastructure and capabilities, the Group established a diversified and advanced product pipeline, covering human vaccine candidates, monoclonal antibody product candidates, and bispecific antibody product candidates.

LZ901 is the Company's independently developed recombinant herpes zoster vaccine candidate and core product. It has a tetramer molecular structure to prevent shingles, and has initiated clinical trials in both China and the United States. LZ901 has demonstrated high immunogenicity, efficacy, and safety in pre-clinical studies and phase I/II clinical trials in China, while inducing specific humoral and cellular immunity. The Company plans to conduct the Phase III clinical trial of LZ901 in China in the third quarter of 2023, expanding the enrollment scope to adults aged 40 and above, and submitting a Biological Product License Application ("BLA") in the second half of 2024, and achieving product commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Future Outlook

Going forward, the Group plans to implement the following strategies and vision of the Group:

-- actively promote the clinical development of the Group's pipeline candidates including LZ901, K3 and K193;

-- rapidly advance the development of the other pre-clinical product candidates of the Group, including recombinant varicella vaccine, recombinant rabies vaccine, K333 and K1932;

-- expand the production capacity of the Group to meet growing market demand;

-- lay out strategic plans to promote commercialization in China and abroad; and

-- expand the product pipeline of the Group through independent development and/or collaboration.

The results announcement shows that Luzhu Biotechnology is orderly advancing the research and development of its product candidates.

In particular, for K3, the independently developed recombinant human anti-TNF-a monoclonal antibody injection product candidate of the Group, which is a biosimilar of adalimumab, the Group plans to initiate a phase III clinical trial in China in the first quarter of 2024 and complete the same in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Group further plans to submit a BLA for K3 in the fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025. The Group expects K3 to receive BLA approval in the second half of 2025 and achieve commercialization in the fourth quarter of 2025, thereby expanding the market in China for adalimumab biosimilars.

For K193, the independently developed bispecific antibody injection (B-lymphocyte antigen CD19-cluster of differentiation 3) product candidate of the Group for the treatment of B cell leukemia and lymphoma, the Group expects to complete the phase I clinical trial in China in the first quarter of 2024 and plans to initiate a phase II clinical trial in China in the second quarter of 2024.

The series of layouts means that Luzhu Biotechnology will further strengthen the business expansion and development of pipelines, accelerate the commercialization process of pipelines, and rapidly enhance the social and commercial value of Luzhu Biotechnology.



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Beijing Luzhu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Global New Material International: Acquisition of CQV Successfully Completed  
Aug 23, 2023 17:29 HKT/SGT
Navigating Threats in Indonesia: Insights from the 4th Largest Internet User
  
Aug 23, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
IEXS Won the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' Award  
Aug 23, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Exciting New Chapter Unveiled as YanaTV a YouTube Channel Takes Off Amidst Glitz and Glamour  
Aug 23, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.: Fundamentals Demonstrated Resilience in the First Half of 2023, with Scale Advantages Supporting Product Innovation and Channel Expansion  
Aug 23, 2023 12:02 HKT/SGT
Luzhu Biotechnology Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 23, 2023 11:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, ISID, DIPRO start collaboration to realize DX in the manufacturing industry  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:55:00 AM
Sri Trang Agro-Industry (STA) joins GPSNR  
Aug 23, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
United Nations Group Seeks Comments on Blockchain Voting Standards  
Aug 23, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
JCB donates to wildfire recovery efforts in Hawaii  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 7:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       