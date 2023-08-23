Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: IEXS
IEXS Won the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' Award
The list of the winners of the WikiEXPO Asia Financial Expo, hosted by WIKIEXPO, was recently announced. Once more, IEXS won the "Best Forex Broker 2023" award.

SINGAPORE, Aug 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - IEXS recently won the "Best Forex Broker 2023" award at the WikiEXPO Asia Finance Expo hosted by WIKIEXPO. This is just the latest accolade in a string of awards for the international broker, including "Best Forex FinTech Broker 2022" and "Fastest Growing Broker 2021".

IEXS values both global and regional recognition, with awards in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Asia providing valuable marketing opportunities to further the brand's presence.

IEXS is currently in a period of high growth and rapid development, providing customers with the highest quality of fintech-driven services. Over the years, the company has earned numerous awards and honors, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction.

IEXS has been particularly recognized for its efforts to independently innovate its product offerings, including CFDs on its platform, as well as its continuous striving to improve transaction execution speeds and the user experience within its platforms. As a leader in the Forex brokerage and CFDs industry, IEXS is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve by utilizing innovative technology that meets the ever-changing needs of its clients.

IEXS

IEXS is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence, offering customer support in over seven languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, commodities, energy, indices, stocks CFDs, and ETF CFDs. IEXS is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC). IEXS is also licensed by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTrac) and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (IEXS Website: www.iexs.com)

For more information about IEXS Securities, please contact us at:
Email: marketing@iexs.com
Website: www.iexs.com

Contact Information
peter vience
manager
marketing@iexs.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: IEXS
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Global New Material International: Acquisition of CQV Successfully Completed  
Aug 23, 2023 17:29 HKT/SGT
Navigating Threats in Indonesia: Insights from the 4th Largest Internet User
  
Aug 23, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
IEXS Won the 'Best Forex Broker 2023' Award  
Aug 23, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Exciting New Chapter Unveiled as YanaTV a YouTube Channel Takes Off Amidst Glitz and Glamour  
Aug 23, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.: Fundamentals Demonstrated Resilience in the First Half of 2023, with Scale Advantages Supporting Product Innovation and Channel Expansion  
Aug 23, 2023 12:02 HKT/SGT
Luzhu Biotechnology Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 23, 2023 11:20 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, ISID, DIPRO start collaboration to realize DX in the manufacturing industry  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:55:00 AM
Sri Trang Agro-Industry (STA) joins GPSNR  
Aug 23, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
United Nations Group Seeks Comments on Blockchain Voting Standards  
Aug 23, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
JCB donates to wildfire recovery efforts in Hawaii  
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 7:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       