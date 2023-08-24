

Cutting-edge sleek and aerodynamic design defines the TVS X, a ‘lean-mean-clean' machine built on the all new TVS Xleton platform demonstrating artful engineering

Built around a ‘rider-first' philosophy, the TVS X has been developed ground up to offer class leading performance – 0-40kmph in 2.6 seconds, and a sustained max speed of 105 kmph

TVS X amps up its commitment to world class connected tech with its 10.2-inch TFT cluster powered by the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform

Added layers of safety with the introduction of TVS Smart Xhield. DUBAI, Aug 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In line with its commitment towards offering sustainable mobility solutions globally, TVS Motor Company, a reputedmanufacturer of two and three-wheelers, today launched the keenly anticipated, TVS X its flagship crossover EV witha host of industry first attributes. This revolutionary machine sets a new benchmark in the global electric mobility industry with its stunning design, unmatched performance, and cutting-edge tech features, carving out a new category in the electric mobility segment. As a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions, TVS Motor Company aims to transform the EV segment and reaffirm its commitment to a more sustainable and cleaner future. Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company at the launch of the revolutionary premium electric crossover, TVS X at Dubai, UAE With a rapid uptick in the adoption of EVs globally, the TVS X will play a pivotal role in creating a niche in the EVindustry. Backed by rider-first engineering, to deliver rider-machine unity, this lean-mean-clean machine designed to create desire, has been developed from the ground up at TVS Motor's R&D facility. Designed, developed, and made-in-India, TVS X comes with a powerful electric motor and advanced battery technology. This machine promises not only thrilling acceleration but also an impressive range, ensuring convenience and comfort, thus making it an ideal zero-emission and sophisticated electric mobility solution. This flagship EV from the house of TVSMotor introduces not only stellar performance, but also an array of safety features, with a number of class leadingofferings in line with its vision of creating a clean, intuitive and tech-first product. It is designed for young Indians who are the global trendsetters. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "Our dedication to harness technology and innovation towards a greener and more sustainable future has brought to us this incredibly desirable machine. This launch marks a defining moment in TVS Motors' journey of showcasing a made-in-India EV, the TVS X. It has been designed for the global citizens, who are trendsetters and visionaries with a passion for technology. It is set to inspire a shift towards premium yet sustainable and technologically advanced mobilitysolutions. It leads the way to become a global benchmark for a machine that is born electric. The TVS X embodies innovation with a disruptive mindset. It has sustainability at its core and embodies the next era of clean mobility. Withits remarkable performance, premium aesthetics, and integrated, intuitive, and personalised experiences, we believe it will redefine mobility worldwide." The three pillars defining the TVS X include: Design: Artful Engineering: A sleek and aerodynamic, "lean-mean-clean" machine At the heart of the TVS X is its cutting-edge design, created with an inside-out approach, where form follows function. It offers a visually stunning silhouette that has been aerodynamically optimised to bring to life our design philosophy that shows harmonious flow and dynamics, leading to a machine that is designed to be truly fast and thrilling. This electric machine is an absolute head-turner and evokes an unbroken sense of awesome wonder in every rider. Built on an all-new platform, the TVS X is built on a high precision cast aluminium alloy frame as its centre piece. The TVS Xleton frame sets a benchmark in the industry and has been developed with optimum stiffness anddurability in mind. The layout flows into a mono cast subframe, designed to maximise space and convenience. The minimized drag resistance ensures the vehicle cuts through the air with least resistance thus enhancing the vehicle's efficiency. This also boasts of a segment 1st Ram Air Cooled Motor as opposed to existing forced convection cooling methods, that allows dynamic cooling for critical parts, and deliver sustained performance. Further to the innovative design, there are enhancements made to the light architecture on the TVS X that transforms the mundane into a special experience. The four-element LED headlamp leads the way with signature style, followed by sequential turn indicators and programmable light sequences that allow the user to animate start up, shut down and various other vehicle states to personalise the machine. Performance: Rider-first engineering: Powerful & exciting rider-machine unity The TVS X is built around a ‘rider-first' philosophy. It has been developed from the ground up to break the norm and is engineered to allow riders to experience handling at a telepathic level. From vehicle dynamics, control software,powertrain, the aluminium frame, new OS, to the robust software architecture, everything has been developed from scratch in house by dedicated design, engineering, and software teams. The TVS Xleton frame offers >2X tortional stiffness and >4X the vertical stiffness compared to the category standard, offering superb agility and extraordinary steering precision. A carefully packaged battery unit complements it to manage the centre of gravity and deliver best-in-class dynamics that enhances the rider's senseof control. Specially developed tyre compounds, for the TVS X, also improves grip levels while reducing rolling resistance. At 11kW of peak power, the TVS X is the most powerful EV in the segment with class leading acceleration of 0- 40kmph in 2.6 seconds, and a sustained true max speed of 105kmph. This thrillectric performance is possible from the PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchonous Motor) motor supported by an integrated controller, developed inhouse by TVS Motor. Further efficiency gains are made thanks to multi-level selectable re-gen modes to suit individual riding styles. In case of emergencies, it is equipped with the latest generation of ABS, also a segment first, for confidence inspiring stops. TVS X comes with a smart Hill-Hold feature, that ascertains the most precise operation. TVS X has a high-performance battery pack that delivers 4.44kWh of installed capacity energy, one of the best in the segment. The in-house developed Battery Management System at TVS Motor ensures safe operation and prolonged lifespan of the cells by continuously monitoring current flow. Finally, TVS X comes with option of Smart XHome rapid charger, that delivers 0 - 50% in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3 kW fast charger) OR portable charger delivering 0 - 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes (950W charger). Connected Technology: Mobility Reimagined: Integrated, Intuitive and Personalized Experience Launch showcases software platforms and technology built on best-in-class open source framework and components that makes TVS X instinctive, scalable, modular and effortless. The re-imagined rider interface comes with a 10.2-inch HD+ TFT touchscreen, the largest in this class, and offersdeeper customisation. To add to the convenience, the expansive cluster, placed atop the forged aluminium handlebar, can also be adjusted for tilt, ensuring the rider always has the best visibility in all riding positions. TVS NavPro, the onboard navigation system built with the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform, brings context aware information to the rider. The signature EV specific routing algorithms pre-emptively maps charging stations enroute for a hassle-free experience enhancing productivity. Further, the destinations between the mobile app and the vehicle can be seamlessly synced. The TVS X is one of the most advanced two-wheelers in the world that also offers great personalisation. TVS PlayTech: A wide array of widgets can be chosen to personalise the information displayed, select themes or simplyupload pictures as cluster wallpaper. There are four unique ways to unlock TVS X which enables easy access. Segment first immersive features like Wellness, Gaming, Live video streaming and internet browsing designed forall riding episodes. In addition, there is another layer of safety that comes assured with the TVS Smart Xhield. It helps safeguard the rider with proactive safety features like crash alert and tow alert and also offer dedicated assistance while enhancing security. There's more, like live vehicle location sharing, straight from the cluster, an industry first. The launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of electric mobility. With exceptional performance, intuitive technology, and futuristic design, TVS X is set to create a lasting impression across the world and reinforce TVSMotors' position as a pioneer in the EV industry. Focusing on key international markets, leveraging its well-established network and strategic partnerships, TVS Motor aims to introduce the TVS X across global markets, offering its customers an elevated commuting experience. Booking for TVS X are open now on our website www.TVSMotor.com/TVS-X. Deliveries across 15 cities will start from Nov 2023 in a phase-wise manner. TVS X will be available at a Thrill-electric introductory price of INR. 2,49,990/- (Ex-showroom Bengaluru) withportable 950W chargers at INR. 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger is also available as an option. FAME incentive is not applicable for TVS X. Presenting the opportunity to be among the privileged owners of the initial 2,000 units of the TVS X each distinguished by the coveted "First Edition" insignia. Enriching this experience is the inclusion of impeccably curated Concierge service and Garmin Smartwatch, meticulously designed to complement the TVS X This exclusive offer comes at Rs 18,000. Key highlights of the new TVS X: Maximum power 11 kW (15 PS), rated power 7 kW (9.5 PS), torque 40 Nm

Aluminium alloy frame and single-sided rear swingarm

10.2-inch TFT touchscreen with tilt adjust

Three riding modes "Xtealth", "Xtride" and "Xonic" as standard

Multi-level re-gen modes

Telescopic forks at the front, offset Monoshock at the rear

10 th generation ABS (front wheel only)

Cruise control

Reverse assistant

TVS SmartXonnect Connected features

Live video streaming, on board games, web browser

EV charger routing and Ride Glance journey information

Live location sharing, call and message straight from cluster

TVS Smart Xhield for rider safeguard and assistance

Accessible seat height of only 770 mm

Keyless Ride

Signature LED headlight including daytime running lights and sequential side indicators

External 950W portable charger for household socket OR 3kW SmartXHome charger

Anti-theft alarm About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in makinginternationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotivemotorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the mostsuperior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. For more information, please contact:

KS Harini – ks.harini@tvsmotor.com

Nikita Verma – nikita.verma@tvsmotor.com





