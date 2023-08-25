Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, 25 August 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: JCB
JCB launches JCB Minions Collaboration Credit Card in partnership with Bank of Beijing and Universal Pictures

TOKYO & BEIJING, Aug 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand (collectively "JCB"), Bank of Beijing, one of China's largest commercial banks, and Universal Pictures (Shanghai) Trading Company Limited ("Universal") announce the launch of the JCB Minions Collaboration Credit Card ("JCB Minions Card"), featuring Universal's popular characters, the Minions, on the card face[1].


The Minions are popular characters in China, especially among young people and those in their thirties. The JCB Minions Card is the result of a collaboration between Beijing Bank, who wants to issue products targeted at that segment, and JCB, who wants to further expand its card issuing business in China.

Bank of Beijing is a city commercial bank in China with approximately 640 branches in China and abroad and has been ranked among the top 100 banks in the world for nine consecutive years. JCB has been cooperating with Bank of Beijing in the credit card issuance business since 2022, and with the issuance of the JCB Minions Card, the bank becomes the 11th issuer of JCB-branded cards in China.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp

[1] This card will be issued in China only.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
