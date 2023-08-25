Thursday, 24 August 2023, 15:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Verofax Ltd AWS Approves and Lists Verofax Martech Solution for Brands & Retail on Global Marketplace

DUBAI, Aug 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax, an award-winning Brand & Retail Martech service provider, achieved Full Technical Review (FTR) approval on Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace. Verofax services are now available for direct acquisition by retail and for global brands, leveraging the unparalleled capabilities of AWS.



Verofax specializes in brand-customer direct engagement by transforming products into powerful marketing tools. With patented technologies such as computer vision, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and product digitization, Verofax enables brands to seamlessly connect directly to customers and access real-time first-party customer data to offer personalized brand experiences. The result? brands are able to reduce their cost of customer acquisition, and increase promotional marketing ROI (conversion rate) and brand loyalty (NPS).



With the AWS FTR approval, Verofax's advanced solutions have received the seal of validation and endorsement from AWS Solutions Architects. This recognition showcases Verofax's commitment to delivering exceptional performance, security, and scalability for brands worldwide.



Verofax's solutions go beyond traditional marketing. By assigning a unique web link to each product, Verofax's technology becomes a powerful tool for product traceability and counterfeit management. This added advantage brings significant value to brands, safeguarding their reputation and enhancing customer loyalty in their offerings.



Brands that choose to work with Verofax benefit from a range of advantages. By leveraging Verofax's solution, brands can circumvent traditional marketing channels and elevate customer acquisition rates by up to 60% while reducing costs of customer acquisition by an impressive 20-fold, when compared to online Ads. Verofax has successfully partnered with renowned Fortune 100 brands, including industry giants like Budweiser & Corona, to power global marketing campaigns and create frictionless direct-to-consumer experiences.



Rodrigo Cabaleiro, Global Director of Premium Brands, AB InBev said, "Verofax solution for interactive packaging improved acquisition and engagement during our FIFA World Cup promotion. By turning our products into a direct-to-consumer communication channel we observed higher ROI on promotional marketing and better data-driven decisions."



Moreover, Verofax empowers brands with real-time consumer insights, enabling data-driven decision-making and personalized marketing strategies in real-time. By leveraging this invaluable data, brands can deliver exceptional customer experiences, build unwavering loyalty, and achieve unparalleled commercial success.



Verofax's achievement of AWS Full Technical Review approval demonstrates its dedication to excellence and its ability to deliver top-tier software services. By partnering with Verofax, brands can unleash the full potential of their marketing efforts, accessing real-time consumer insights, driving customer engagement, and transforming their products into powerful marketing tools.



One of the key benefits of Verofax's AWS FTR approval is the assurance it provides to brands seeking exceptional software services. The rigorous FTR process involved a comprehensive assessment of Verofax's AWS infrastructure, architecture, and adherence to best practices. By achieving this status, Verofax demonstrates its ability to deliver superior solutions, ensuring optimal performance and security for its clients.



"We are incredibly proud to have achieved AWS Full Technical Review (FTR) status, which further solidifies Verofax's position as a leading provider of martech solutions. Collaborating with AWS has been instrumental in our journey, and this approval underscores the exceptional capabilities and performance of our software services. Together with AWS, we look forward to delivering unparalleled benefits to our enterprise clients by increasing Marketing ROI, enhancing customer satisfaction, and turning operations data-driven in real-time," said Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax.



Experience the transformative power of Verofax's solutions and join the ranks of global brands revolutionizing customer engagement. Discover why Verofax is the partner of choice for unlocking unparalleled marketing potential, achieving remarkable cost savings, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.



About Verofax



Verofax is the leader in product digitization, providing innovative solutions that empower brands, retailers, and governments to secure supply chains and transform customer engagement. Utilizing latest technologies such as blockchain and AI, Verofax offers a comprehensive suite of tools, immersive omni-channel consumer engagement and compliance validation. By leveraging the Verofax solution, brands can ensure supply chains are compliant and sustainable and customers are engaged through every step of the product lifecycle. Please visit www.verofax.com.



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/verofaxltd/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@verofaxlimited8482

Promo Video: https://youtu.be/tmekYUuRDjI

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/verofax

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@verofaxlimited

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VEROFAXLTD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verofax-limited/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Verofax Ltd

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Blockchain Technology, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Local Biz, Startups, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

