Hitachi to Donate to Support the Maui Wildfires Relief Efforts in Hawaii, U.S.

TOKYO, Aug 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Group extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Hitachi Group today announced that it will donate a total of 100 thousand U.S. dollar (approx. 14.5 million yen) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and the Maui Fire Relief Fund, a fund established by the Aloha United Way, an American non-profit organization, to support relief efforts for people affected by the disaster.

In addition, the entire Hitachi Group will continue to make donations to assistance programs on disaster relief and climate change such as the American Red Cross and Conservation International, an American nonprofit environmental organization, through a service by Benevity Inc., in which the company matches donations made by Hitachi's employees.

Hitachi Group wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the afflicted areas.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.


