TOKYO, Aug 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Group extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the Maui wildfires.



Hitachi Group today announced that it will donate a total of 100 thousand U.S. dollar (approx. 14.5 million yen) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and the Maui Fire Relief Fund, a fund established by the Aloha United Way, an American non-profit organization, to support relief efforts for people affected by the disaster.



In addition, the entire Hitachi Group will continue to make donations to assistance programs on disaster relief and climate change such as the American Red Cross and Conservation International, an American nonprofit environmental organization, through a service by Benevity Inc., in which the company matches donations made by Hitachi's employees.



Hitachi Group wishes for the earliest possible recovery of the afflicted areas.



