  • Friday, August 25, 2023
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 21:29 HKT/SGT
Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Toronto, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - August 24, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to provide an update regarding its comprehensive exploration activities currently underway in Goias State, Brazil. By employing a strategic combination of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, extensive auger sampling, and cutting-edge LiDAR surveying, the Company has made significant progress in uncovering the potential of this highly promising deposit.

SUMMARY

  • Appia's exploration team today has successfully drilled 65 RC and 45 Auger holes to date reaching a combined depth of 1120 meters.
  • Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program includes 300 holes at an average depth of +/- 12 metres.
  • The Company has completed an extensive airborne LiDAR survey covering 1,700 hectares across the core Target IV project area producing a highly detailed topographic map to assist with further delineation of exploration targets.
  • Auger drilling will be used to test new areas for potential extension zones southwest of the core Target IV zone.
  • Data collected during this work campaign will be used to develop an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV.
  • The Company will also be exploring initial metallurgy and minerology over the coming months to ascertain the viability of separation using traditional well-known processes for these environments.

"Appia's exploration team has successfully concluded 65 RC holes to date reaching a combined depth of 788 meters with an average depth of 11.9 meters per hole," stated Carlos Bastos, Senior Geologist and Qualified Person in Brazil. He continued, "Sample logging and interpretation is done at one metre intervals with an ionic adsorbtion clay horizon observed at depths ranging from 2 to 27 meters. This horizon is primarily situated within the shallow range of 2-6 meters and exhibits varying widths."

In addition to the Company's RC drilling campaign, the Company is pleased to report substantial advancements have been made through extensive auger drilling to further delineate extension zones at the Target IV project area. To date, a total of 45 holes have been successfully completed. Each of these holes has been strategically positioned to provide a comprehensive understanding of the potential extension zones southwest from the primary target zone.

"Working in Brazil has been a pleasure as we have an exceptional team on the ground , and we are working well with the support of the community," stated Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia. "Our RC program is in full-swing and we have completed approximately 20% of our planned drilling program with an aim to be finished by the end of September," he concluded. "The priority with these initial work programs is the delineation of a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Target IV. Building upon the excellent work completed by the Vendor from their previous assessment programs identifying this exceptional ionic clay adsorption mineralization," Drivas stated.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/178384_appiaimage_550.jpg

Image #1 - Appia geologist oversees sampling at PCH ionic clay project in Brazil.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/178384_appiaimage.jpg

The Company applies a strict quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) system to all samples in preparation for assaying at the SGS Geosol laboratories in Brazil. Assays will be released as received and analyzed by the Company.

"The Company's auger team is now focusing drilling on a new exploratory area known as East Target, located 6 kilometers due East of Target IV," stated Stephen Burega, President. "The results from our initial RC and auger drill programs will be pivotal in expanding our knowledge base and refining our exploration strategy for the PCH ionic clay projet."

Burega continued, "Alongside our drilling and sampling work, we are excited to share that we have finished a detailed LiDAR survey over 1,700 hectares, covering Target IV and beyond. The data collected from this LiDAR survey will lay the groundwork for our exploration endeavours with a millimetric detailed orthophoto and topography dataset".

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here).

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178384




