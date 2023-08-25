Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, 25 August 2023, 15:11 HKT/SGT
Share:
Wuling Motors' H1 Returns to Profitability with Enhanced Performance in Its New Energy Vehicle Business

HONG KONG, Aug 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 23, Wuling Motors Holdings Limited (Wuling Motors), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, released its "Mid-Term Report" for 2023. The company achieved a revenue of over RMB 5 billion in the first half of the year, with a net profit of RMB 12.26 million, turning the loss into profit compared to the same period last year. The net profit attributable to owners of the company increased from a loss in the same period last year to a profit of RMB 1.521 million, demonstrating the resilience of its growth.

Wuling Motors has been repeatedly ranked among the top 100 global auto parts suppliers. Internally, the company has implemented lean concepts to improve its management, such as enhancing production efficiency, improving product quality, reducing costs, and achieving technological breakthroughs, with the goal of promoting sustainable and healthy development. Externally, the company has expanded its market and entered emerging industries. In addition to its core business advantages, Wuling Motors has devoted itself to technological innovation by strengthening, supplementing, extending and stabilizing the chain and through continuous research and development, so as to build strength in the fields of medium and high-end passenger vehicles and new energy vehicles. Additionally, seizing the opportunities provided by China's strategic initiatives such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the "dual carbon" goal, the company further enriches its product portfolio and expands its "going global" strategy. This makes it possible for the company to enhance its industry competitiveness and brand influence further, boost the high-quality development of business and improve profitability.

Significant Improvement in H1's Gross Profit Margin Marks the Accelerated Development of the New Energy Vehicle Business

In the first half of 2023, Wuling Motors faced challenging market conditions including decreased demand in the industry, intensified competition, and tight supply chains. However, the company has implemented multiple measures to achieve steady growth in performance. Regarding the "increase in profits" of H1, the company mentioned in its Interim Report that the positive impact of cost control due to the restructuring of the new energy vehicle business and cost reduction in three areas led to a decrease in expenses during the period.

The company's gross profit for the reporting period was RMB 411 million, representing a 10.3% increase compared to the same period last year. In its Interim Report, the company stated that apart from the favorable factors such as the decrease in raw material prices such as steel and the start of mass production of new products with higher gross margins, the increase in gross profits was also attributable to fine cost control and comprehensive budget management, which led to cost reduction and efficiency improvement. The gross profit margin of H1 was 8.1%, an increase of about 220 basis points compared to the same period last year when it was 5.9%.

Amid the rapid development of the global automotive industry chain and the backdrop of the "new four modernizations" in the automotive sector, Wuling Motors seized the opportunity of the new energy transformation to accelerate the development of the new energy vehicle industry, making significant achievements. It successfully developed the core parts of new energy vehicles, such as electric drive axles, motor and electronic control systems, hybrid power systems, and methanol engines.

With the rapid development of new energy vehicles, customers' needs for NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) experience are being upgraded. In response to such a condition, Wuling Motors significantly shortened the overall execution cycle including conceptualization and demonstration, project approval and equipment commissioning. Its core products achieved a substantial upgrade in vehicles' NVH from 70dB to 58dB. The company has developed the first two-in-one coaxial axle commercially mass-produced nationwide, and the production and sales of new energy vehicle axles exceeded one million sets.

Wuling New Energy, a joint venture of Wuling Motors in its new energy business, has achieved remarkable success in overseas markets. Taking new energy commercial vehicles as an example, the company has continuously explored the new energy logistics market and officially launched the "Linxys" brand during the period. The first hybrid small truck, namely Linxys Gold Truck, was officially launched. After its entry into the North American market, the new energy logistics vehicle from Guangxi entered the Japanese market within the year for the first time. The first batch of new energy pure-electric logistics vehicles was officially delivered to FEST, successfully entering the European market. At present, it has formed an export model with the three major developed markets of the United States, Japan, and Europe, achieving simultaneous development in these three markets.

Wuling Motors strives for the "new" to inject endogenous power into the company. While strengthening technological research and development and promoting innovation, Wuling Motors has never stopped in the development of new products and the exploration of new fields. In the second half of the year, Wuling Motors' multiple technological achievements have been transformed for commercial use, with several frame models going into production and sales for the first time. The new production line for stamping modules has also been put into operation smoothly. Wuling sightseeing cars and golf carts have been dispatched to the United States, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Canada. The new market of clean synthetic fuel (E-fuels) has been officially opened, and more good news has followed.

Wuling Motors has also seen prominent performance in the fields of medium and high-end passenger vehicles and new energy vehicles. The new rear axle products installed in GWM's high-end plug-in hybrid off-road SUV boast high transmission efficiency, good NVH level, and excellent off-road performance. It is expected that the monthly demand for the products will quickly increase to several thousand units. The E10 road maintenance vehicle of Wuling New Energy, which has been officially rolled off the production line, adopts an industrial high-pressure reciprocating water pump that can spray water continuously for about 60 minutes. The first LJ4M20 series methanol engine has effectively solved two major problems, including the engine cold start at a low temperature and corrosion of engine components by methanol. Ten new-generation mobile energy storage and charging vehicles are undergoing trial operations in parking lots and highway service areas in various regions nationwide.

The Combination of Advantages and Opportunities Empowers Automotive Enterprises to Create a New "High-Quality, Green, and Low-Carbon" Vision

In fact, Wuling Motors has long aimed at the core business of the entire new energy vehicle industry chain.

In terms of production, Wuling Motors has strategically transformed from a single production point in Liuzhou, China, into a cross-provincial production group with factories in Guangxi, Shandong, Chongqing, and Hubei. This is beneficial for the company to continue tapping into regional markets. Forging ahead, Wuling Motors has also developed a supporting market for high-end parts. The Atkinson engine with a high thermal efficiency and hybrid powertrain achieved mass production and surpassed sales expectations for the entire year, which has enabled the company to successfully transform and upgrade from traditional fuel-powered vehicles to new energy vehicles with hybrid power.

As an industrial city with a strong automobile manufacturing background, Liuzhou has attracted lithium battery enterprises and formed a good industrial cluster, undoubtedly providing a "fertile ground" for Wuling Motors' growth. Engines with high thermal efficiency such as 1.5T and H16 independently developed by Wuling Motors were born here, allowing the company to take a big step towards the strategic goal of energy technology development.

Wuling Motors is also known for its manufacturing advantages in the commercial vehicle field. Its commercial vehicle division is equipped with a comprehensive automotive equipment line, covering production processes such as welding, painting, and equipping. It has solidified its future development potential through diverse product lines. Currently, Wuling Motors has developed various types of commercial vehicles, including refitted vehicles, special vehicles, and off-road vehicles. It can produce sightseeing vehicles, golf carts, refrigerated vehicles, police cars, fire trucks, electric delivery vehicles and other vehicles according to market demand. Its customers range from government departments, public institutions, and small and medium-sized private enterprises to individual customers, and its products are mainly sold in local markets across China and overseas markets.

Last year, Wuling Motors also invested in Wuling New Energy. With the advancement of business, the acceleration of mass production of new energy components, and the emergence of scale benefits, the development dividends of Wuling Motors in the field of new energy vehicles may be further released, making it an expected new growth point for the company's performance. It is reported that the Linxys brand of Wuling New Energy will focus on the market of new energy commercial vehicles in the future, gradually releasing hybrid and pure electric models, and developing a full range of micro, medium, and large vehicles, as well as micro and small trucks and terminal logistics vehicles.

Industrial manufacturing and technological strength provide strong support for Wuling Motors' future growth. With the support of industry trends, favorable policies, and forward-looking business layouts, Wuling Motors has entered a period of development opportunities and seen enormous potential in performance.

On the one hand, as China intensifies its support for the development of clean energy and renewable energy, and fully implements the "dual carbon" goal, Wuling Motors, which closely focuses on business in promising sectors such as new energy and energy storage, will benefit. At the same time, with the development opportunities brought by the RCEP and the Chinese auto brands entering international markets, Wuling Motors's products are expected to accelerate their expansion to overseas markets. On the other hand, the global automotive industry chain has developed rapidly in recent years. Against the backdrop of a new wave of automotive development and consumer upgrades, the penetration rate of domestic new energy vehicles is rapidly increasing and medium and high-end passenger vehicles are favored by consumers.

In recent years, various policies related to the development of the new energy vehicle industry, such as the Regulations on New Energy Vehicle Manufacturing Enterprises and Product Access Management and the Planning for the Development of the Energy-Saving and New Energy Automobile Industry (2012-2020) and the China New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035), have been continuously introduced. Specific measures such as the reduction of vehicle purchase taxes for new energy vehicles, the construction of a high-quality charging infrastructure system, and support for selling new energy vehicles in rural areas have further accelerated the development of the new energy vehicle industry.

Data shows that in the past decade, the sales of new energy vehicles in China have continued to soar, from 13,000 vehicles in 2012 to 6.887 million vehicles in 2022, an increase of over 500 times, and the production and sales have ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. Exports of new energy vehicles have also grown strongly. According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, in the first half of this year, China exported 534,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 160%. This far exceeds the overall level of automobile exports.

The future prospects of the industry are still promising. According to a research report from Chuancai Securities, China's new energy vehicle industry has entered a period of fast growth, with sales in both domestic and international markets growing rapidly. The trend of automotive electrification and intelligence will remain unchanged, and the relevant industrial chain will continue to develop rapidly.

Entering a new stage of comprehensive transformation towards new energy, Wuling Motors, with its technological strength as the core competitiveness, adopts a mindset of "change-seeking" to overcome obstacles and seize industry development opportunities to deploy its business. Committed to establishing a dual funding chain of self-financing and market-based financing, it will continue to leverage its advantages to pursue high-quality development in the future.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hua Medicine Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 25, 2023 18:20 HKT/SGT
Partnership Forged to Accelerate the Energy Transition: Hitachi Energy and Google Cloud Combine Energy and Digital Expertise to Advance Sustainability Initiatives  
Friday, August 25, 2023 6:10:00 PM
Twenty Teams Competing in the "Mobility for All" Category of TMF's Idea Contest Will Conduct Verification Testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3  
Friday, August 25, 2023 4:28:00 PM
Environmentally Friendly Clean Energy for a Prosperous Future  
Aug 25, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Asia HSE Summit 2023: Taking Health & Safety to The Next Level  
Aug 25, 2023 15:55 HKT/SGT
The Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines (DTI) Partners with Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA) in Hosting the AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023  
Aug 25, 2023 15:50 HKT/SGT
Wuling Motors' H1 Returns to Profitability with Enhanced Performance in Its New Energy Vehicle Business  
Aug 25, 2023 15:11 HKT/SGT
VCREDIT 1H2023 Achieves Strong Growth   
Aug 25, 2023 12:05 HKT/SGT
JCB launches JCB Minions Collaboration Credit Card in partnership with Bank of Beijing and Universal Pictures  
Friday, August 25, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Erez Capital Makes Investment in Curio Converting Nuclear Waste into Sustainable Energy  
Aug 25, 2023 09:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       