Saturday, 26 August 2023, 22:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Global Schools Foundation Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Witty Group of Institutions The collaboration promises to provide global learning opportunities and future ready skills for students

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-headquartered Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has entered a strategic partnership with Witty Group of Institutions from India. The partnership brings together two prominent international school platforms with a common vision of providing highly innovative education formats that create global learning opportunities and future ready skills for students.



Witty Group of Institutions has campuses in Mumbai, Udaipur and Bhilwara, where they offer international curricula like Cambridge IGCSE and A Levels, as well as Indian curricula like CBSE and ICSE. The schools are known for their values-based education with special emphasis on kindling students' interest in innovative pursuits to make them inquisitive, informed, self-aware and ethical citizens.



GSF network of international schools, spread across 64 campuses in 11 countries, focus on a skills-based educational framework delivered through state-of-the-art infrastructure that use tools like proprietary Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, to bring good learning outcomes for students.



"We are delighted to welcome the Witty Group into the GSF network. We share a vision of providing quality education to students. Our collaboration is sure to greatly benefit the student community by encouraging ideation and peer-to-peer interactions at a global level," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, GSF Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.



Founded in Singapore in 2002, GSF is a not-for-profit organisation focused on the K-12 education sector. It offers multiple curricula like International Baccalaureate, American curriculum, Cambridge IGCSE & A levels, British National curriculum GCSE, IPC, CBSE, ICSE, and Montessori.



GSF students have been accepted by Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Princeton and Yale, other leading universities such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, and the G5 of UK such as Oxford & Cambridge Universities and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), as well as Top 50 ranked universities around the world. Each year over 150 global universities engage with GSF students who are guided by specialised in-house career counsellors.



Witty Group co-Founder Dr. Vinay Jain said, "Our goal has always been to give the best learning environment and opportunities to our students. Our collaboration with GSF has made this possible and expanded the horizons for our students to spread their wings. GSF's network will give a much better learning experience to the students to excel beyond academics and help shape them as global citizens."



Co-founder Dr Mrs Raina Jain said, "GSF's track record in progressive pedagogy will facilitate Witty school students & teachers to attain the next level of excellence."



GSF schools are known for giving opportunities to students to excel through many events where students from various schools are allowed to participate and exchange knowledge with their global counterparts as part of their learning journey. GSF India Country Director Mr Ashish Tibdewal added, "Witty Group students will be able to engage with international students in several collaborative projects and engagements and find these learning experiences beneficial for their overall growth and future prospects."



About GSF



GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation has a network of 64 campuses across 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Cambodia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Malaysia, where 45,000 students from 70 nationalities study. GSF schools rank high in IB results, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams. Over 800 of its students have achieved A* and A in at least 7 or more subjects in the Cambridge IGCSE exams. GSF schools are a recipient of over 500 education excellence awards from international quality organisations.



Contact Information

Rupali Karekar

Divisional Manager

rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org

+6598734320





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Global Schools Foundation

Sectors: Daily News, Education, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Global Schools Foundation July 25, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT Apollo Funds Upsize Its Capital Commitment to Global Schools Group June 15, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT Harrods International Academy Launches New Campus in Phnom Penh More news >> News Alerts