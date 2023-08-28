Monday, 28 August 2023, 09:43 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO, Aug 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and Celonis SE have signed an agreement to further expand their strategic partnership. NEC has been named a "Platinum Partner," the top level in Celonis' certification program.



Prior to this, NEC began working with Celonis in May 2022 to gain insight into business processes and improve operations. The multinational IT and electronics company established Centers of Excellence and successfully optimized processes in various areas such as order-to-cash and procurement. Through continuous monitoring of operations, early detection of problems, and implementation of countermeasures, NEC's productivity has already increased by 200 million yen. In the future, NEC plans to further strengthen its operations in the area of supply chain management by introducing artificial intelligence technologies.



With this strategic partnership, the two companies will work together to develop and commercialize Celonis' market-leading process mining technology by applying it to the NEC Digital Platform, a DX platform offered by NEC, and providing process mining services under the NEC brand. In order to facilitate this collaboration, both companies will jointly develop connectors between their products, set up a governance structure, and provide training support by Celonis. Moreover, these efforts will strengthen NEC's delivery system.



Furthermore, through this joint initiative, NEC will utilize Celonis products and services to promote its own DX, accumulate knowledge, and create new businesses by combining them with NEC's assets (biometric authentication, AI, IoT, security, etc.). NEC will support the acceleration of digital transformation (DX) and the realization of data-driven management for a wide range of customers.



"Through the strategic partnership between NEC and Celonis, and the integration of our technology into NEC's DX offering, Japanese customers benefit from tailored solutions to optimize their business processes. This enables our customers to tap into massive savings potential, increase their productivity and run their businesses more sustainably due to reduced resource consumption," said Bastian Nominacher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Celonis.



"In recent years, process mining has been attracting attention in business process analysis, and the market for this field is expected to expand in the future," said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Corporate Executive Vice President and CDO, NEC Corporation. "Under these circumstances, by collaborating with Celonis, NEC aims to provide data-driven business improvement solutions that combine the technologies of both companies to increase customer value. In addition, NEC supports its customers' business transformation through consultation, using our own internal business process business improvement case studies as reference. Going forward, we will continue to develop various businesses in order to successfully drive our customers' business transformations," said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Corporate EVP and CDO of NEC.



About Celonis SE



Celonis enables customers to optimize their business processes. Powered by its leading process mining technology, Celonis provides a unique set of capabilities for business executives and users to continuously find improvement opportunities within and across processes, and execute targeted actions to rapidly enhance process performance. This optimization yields immediate cash impact, radically improves customer experience, and reduces carbon emissions. Celonis has thousands of implementations with global customers and is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit Celonis at www.celonis.com/jp/



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.



For inquiries from customers regarding this matter, please contact:



Celonis Partner Business Division Kanda, Ishiwata

E-Mail: japanpartner@celonis.com



NEC Business Application Services Division Miura, Odaguchi, Araki

E-Mail: support-nec@celonis.jp.nec.com





