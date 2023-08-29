Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd
Malaysian Genomics Unveils Strategic Advances in Biopharmaceuticals
Group strengthens cell and gene therapy products as well as genetic screening initiatives to enhance future business growth and technological innovation

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, recorded a revenue of RM2.23 million for the 4th quarter ended 30 June 2023. This represents a decrease from RM6.33 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, owing to a deliberate pivot from vaccines to cell and gene therapy products, focusing more on genetic screening initiatives.

Mr. Azri Azerai, Executive Chairman of Malaysian Genomics

For the quarter under review, the Group recorded a loss before tax (LBT) of RM9.98 million compared with a profit before tax (PBT) of RM2.97 million in the same quarter of the preceding year. The change is largely attributed to the impairment of receivables amounting to RM7.54 million and the Group's expansion and product development efforts in the fast-moving consumer good (FMCG) market. The Group will continue to implement stringent credit control policy as they move forward with their initiatives, particularly with Rejuvium.

For the current year-to-date, MGRC reported a revenue of RM8.36 million, a decrease from RM28.36 million in the previous year. A LBT of RM13.59 million was registered, largely due to similar factors affecting the quarterly results.

While the financials mark a transitional phase for the Group, MGRC remains robust and adaptable, focusing on both the short-term improvements in revenue and long-term sustainability through product development and market expansion.

Azri Azerai, Executive Chairman of Malaysian Genomics, expressed optimism about MGRC's future, stating: "MGRC achieved higher revenue in the current quarter as compared to the preceding quarter's revenue of RM0.68 million, mainly generated from cell and gene therapy products. Our state-of-the-art BSL-2 cell processing lab, cGMP approved by MOH for production of cell and gene therapies, illustrates our technological advancement. Hence, we foresee that we will obtain higher revenue from cell and gene products in the next quarter."

"Furthermore, we continue to engage with private hospitals and the Ministry of Health in Malaysia to improve access to our cell and gene therapy products. Recent partnerships and our focus on novel ingredients and finished products will target a wide market of use such as for cosmeceuticals, wound healing, general wellness and genetic-based fitness improvement programs that reflect our innovative drive and commitment to enhancing healthcare solutions and more," continued Azri.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd
May 15, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Inks Agreement in Expansion to Bangladesh
Feb 27, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Boost Play on the Football Pitch
Feb 24, 2023 17:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Pivots to Biopharmaceuticals for Growth
Feb 24, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Collaborate on Cannabinoid R&D
Feb 22, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Offer World's First DNA-Driven Fertility Test
Jan 9, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Explores R&D Collaboration with SIRIM
Nov 23, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Sees Rise in Profit Margins for 1Q
Oct 26, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Expansion in the UAE
Oct 12, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Signs Agreement with National Institutes of Health to Explore Research Opportunities
Sept 23, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Grows Presence in Thailand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       