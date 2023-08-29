Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Flojoy, Inc
Flojoy Announces $1.3M in Seed Capital From Flybridge Capital Partners, Boreal Ventures, and BDC Capital
Plotly Co-founder and former CEO creates Flojoy, the first no-code test, measurement software

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, Flojoy announces an oversubscribed seed round of $1.3 million USD from Flybridge Capital Partners, Boreal Ventures, and BDC Capital to disrupt the test, measurement, & control (TMC) market with its open-source, Python-based AI software. TMC is the bedrock of every research and development "hard-tech" laboratory and software enterprise. Over the past century, there would have been zero applied science and manufacturing progress without the invention of the computer and its application to sense and control physical spaces. Now, TMC UX will undergo a renaissance, building off of the last decade of open-source software innovation.


"Test, measurement, and control (TMC) has been absolutely fundamental to every industrial manufacturing breakthrough, but the software has been in the relative dark ages," said Jack Parmer, Founder and CEO of Flojoy. "Today's scientists, engineers, data scientists and business analysts deserve better and no-code software to scale efficiently."

Test, measurement, and control (TMC) and artificial intelligence (AI) are natural bedfellows. While TMC is concerned with sensing and responding to data from the physical world, AI is concerned with using vast troves of data to refine machine learning (ML) models for domain-specific mastery. Already, resourceful scientists and engineers are applying foundational ML models to textbook TMC use cases in every field: microscopes that ship with automatic object identification, computer-vision cobots that perceive and respond to their environments in real time, and oscilloscopes that learn to predict signals.

"Flojoy is applying the open-core/open-source model to software for heavy industry and deeptech. We're thrilled to watch them accelerate the world's largest R&D institutions with this approach - just like Jack and his team did at Plotly," said Hassan Bhatti, Partner at The Community Fund, a Flybridge Network Fund.

Prior to founding Flojoy, Jack Parmer led the creation of Domino Data Lab's Code Assist, a low-code capability to democratize advanced analytics using Python and R.

"Since founding Plotly, Jack Parmer has been an unstoppable moving force in scientific Python," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "I'm excited to see him continue to expand cutting-edge options to build and operate AI at scale."

At age 26, Parmer founded Plotly, the de facto interactive data visualization software for scientists working in Python and R, where he led the company as CEO through $18M in fundraising, $10M in annual recurring revenue, and created the "python code to web app" category, growing virally to 200 million software downloads under his tenure. Plotly helped to modernize numerical computing by making one of its pillars (data visualization) free, interactive, exceptionally well documented, and more complete in capabilities than most scientific charting software before it.

"With Plotly, Jack created a highly successful open-source data science company. The test, measurement, and control space is important to our fund and our portfolio companies, and we're excited to partner with Jack and his team on their next open-source chapter, Flojoy," said Charles Lesperance, Partner at BDC Capital's DeepTech Fund.

Flojoy intends to use the seed investment to hire more engineers to build out first-class Python support for over 700 benchtop scientific instruments and microcontrollers, which will usher in a new era of open-source TMC standardization. Its first major customer is a U.S. electric aircraft manufacturer. Heavy industry and hard-tech titans like Hitachi, Ford, Boeing, SpaceX, Intel, and Medtronics are all essentially TMC companies at their core and Flojoy hopes to help.

With Plotly, Jack has shown his ability to foresee fundamental trends in the open-source community, hire world-class talent, and build what is now a pillar in the Python community. Floyjoy expands on the same traits that made Plotly a success, in what we believe is a market ripe for innovation," adds David Charbonneau, Managing Partner at Boreal Ventures.

About Flojoy

Flojoy provides no-code, open-source, Python-based AI software for the test, measurement, & control (TMC) market. The Flojoy Studio is a drop-in replacement for engineering software such as LabVIEW, Simulink, RapidMiner, and Alteryx. Learn more at https://www.flojoy.ai/.

Download & Quickstart: https://docs.flojoy.ai
Friendly help: https://community.flojoy.ai
Demo videos: https://www.youtube.com/@flojoy_ai
Student Ambassador Program: University students only
Media contact: media@flojoy.io
Press kit: https://docs.flojoy.ai/press-kit

Contact Information
Lauren Burke
Media Relations
media@flojoy.io


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Flojoy, Inc
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TE open in September  
Aug 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival  
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 5:53:00 PM
SCIB Reports Q4FY2023 Financial Results with Revenue of RM33.3 Million, Gross Profit of RM6.5 Million and Highlights Growth Opportunities  
Aug 29, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Unveils Strategic Advances in Biopharmaceuticals  
Aug 29, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Tianneng Power's Operating Performance Achieved Steady Growth and Various Businesses Expanded in an Orderly Manner in 1H2023  
Aug 29, 2023 12:50 HKT/SGT
New Hope Service Announces 2023 Interim Results  
Aug 29, 2023 10:20 HKT/SGT
Expleo recognises and celebrates leaders and financial institutions driving digital transformation in the Philippines  
Aug 29, 2023 08:30 HKT/SGT
Net Profit of Kingworld Medicines Increased By 55.8%   
Aug 28, 2023 21:56 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR(R)  
Aug 28, 2023 20:32 HKT/SGT
HanchorBio and Henlius Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Innovative Immunotherapies  
Aug 28, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       