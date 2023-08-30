Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2023

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to July, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:
- Sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a recovery from the impact of semiconductor shortages, in addition to a rebound from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages in the previous year.
- Global and overseas production both reached record highs as a result of improved production capacity in each region in response to solid demand.
- We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

July 2023

Sales Results

Toyota
- Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
- Worldwide sales: 6 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Sales outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Toyota
- Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
- Worldwide production: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Production inside of Japan: 7 consecutive months of YoY increase
- Production outside of Japan: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase

Exports Results

Toyota
- 3 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
- 3 consecutive months of YoY increase

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202307.html.


Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
