Tirupati, India, Aug 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has launched the latest Smart City project in Tirupati, India, for Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited.



Under this project, NEC India is implementing ICT solutions throughout the city and setting up a City Operations Centre (COC) in Tirupati. The ICT solutions, including integrated services and a Unified Command and Control Centre, will facilitate real-time data collection & analysis and two-way communications, which will help to provide more efficient responses to issues related to safety, security, healthcare, the environment, and more. Furthermore, a City Network Infrastructure and On Premises Data Centre will help to implement a more data-backed decision-making mechanism for the operations of the city.



Responding to the commencement of the project, Aalok Kumar, President and CEO of NEC Corporation India and Corporate Senior Vice President leading NEC's Global Smart City Business, said, "NEC India's vast experience in setting up Smart Cities in India is a direct result of our 70+ year history in the region, where we have proven our capabilities in leveraging technology-driven solutions to solve a wide range of challenges. This Smart City project from Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited further validates our expertise in the field and solidifies India's role in driving NEC Corporation's Smart City initiatives on a global scale."



Commenting on the new project, Smt D. Haritha. I.A.S., Managing Director, Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited, said, "Tirupati is home to one of the most sought after pilgrimage destinations in the country, attracting up to 80,000 visitors each day according to official reports. Managing this kind of footfall while ensuring the highest order of comfort, efficiency, and safety for all is a mission-critical task. Given NEC Corporation's depth of experience and proof of concept in developing smart cities all over the world, and particularly in India, we are confident that in time, Tirupati will become a destination that extends beyond the realm of pilgrimage, and the elevated experience of visiting the city is sure to encourage visitors to stay longer."



NEC India will also be deploying its Intelligent Traffic Management System, which will be a crucial element in streamlining traffic, managing congestion during peak hours, and minimising road accidents. NEC India will also be supporting the authorities in Tirupati to deliver Municipal Services through systems across key areas. These include Facial Recognition Systems, Intelligent Video Management Systems, and the integration of feeds from existing and proposed CCTV cameras across the city. NEC India will also be implementing Smart Water Solutions, Environmental Sensors and Public Address Systems to assist in the smooth governance of the city.



In order to improve the aesthetics of the city, Digital Billboards and Variable Message Sign Boards will be implemented in designated areas. Moreover, as part of enhancing engagement, a City Collaboration Platform will be developed to provide visitors and residents with important local information through a web portal and mobile phones.



About NEC Corporation India (NEC India)



NEC is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies and brings more than 124 years of expertise in technological innovation to provide solutions for empowering people, businesses, and society. Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets. NEC in India expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication, and IT platforms, serving across governments, businesses as well as individuals. With its Centre of Excellence for analytics platform solutions, big data, biometrics, mobile and retail, NEC in India offers innovative new services and solutions for India and global markets.



For further information, please visit: https://in.nec.com/



About NEC Corporation



NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.





