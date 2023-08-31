Thursday, 31 August 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI) Resilience, Sustainability, and Digitalisation Form Common Thread for transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Supply chain resilience, digitalisation and sustainability are undisputedly the logistics topics of 2023 and are likely to have a lasting impact on the industry for years to come. Consequently, they are the main focus of the conference program of transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia, which will be held in Singapore from November 1 to 3, 2023. The opening address will be given by Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry (Singapore), and Oliver Luksic, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport (Germany).





From November 1-3, 2023, global and regional logistics decision makers will meet at transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia, the international trade fair for transportation, logistics and air cargo which will be held for the first time this year in Singapore. With nearly 50 sessions in the conference program, daily exhibitor events and the special project cargo conference, the conference program offers the perfect opportunity to get up to date on the latest developments in the industry.



The conference program kicks off with a keynote speech on supply chain strategies by author and logistics expert Mark Millar. After the Covid 19 pandemic, the Suez Canal average and the Ukraine war, supply chains came under severe strain three times in quick succession, making rethought and crisis-proof strategies increasingly essential for companies. Other highlights in the program include country sessions by Singapore, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia, which will take place on the first two days of the fair. On the Exhibitor Stage, companies from the logistics, sea and air freight sectors, such as DHL, dnata, Gebruder Weiss, Incheon International Airport, Jettainer and Singapore Airlines will provide practical insights into their sustainability and digitalisation strategies, among other things.



Another highlight of the trade fair is the Project Cargo Conference, which will take place on November 3, 2023, in parallel with transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia. It will focus on the trends, challenges and opportunities in general cargo and heavy lift in Southeast Asia.



"With transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia, we have created a platform that promotes the development of logistics networks as well as business relationships between Southeast Asia and key global markets. In addition, the multi-faceted conference program we are organizing with our partners offers interesting insights into the Southeast Asian logistics market," says Michael Wilton, Managing Director of MMI Asia, Messe Munchen's regional subsidiary, adding, "With the Project Cargo Conference, we are also taking into account the fast-growing general cargo and heavy lift market in the region."



The events in the conference program are free of charge for all exhibitors and visitors of transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asia. For an overview and more information on the conference program, visit https://transportlogisticsea.com.



About MMI Asia Pte. Ltd



A full subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of Messe Munchen's world leading brands to the Southeast Asia market. transport logistic and air cargo Southeast Asian editions are organized by MMI Asia Pte Ltd.



About transport logistic exhibitions



The international industry network of transport logistic exhibitions consists of twelve events. In addition to the leading international trade fair transport logistic in Munich, transport logistic China is held every two years, alternating with it in Shanghai, China. In Turkey, Messe Munchen and EKO Fair Limited organize the logitrans International Transport Logistics Exhibition in Istanbul every year. Messe Munchen is organizing transport logistic Americas, which will be held every two years in Americas started in 2022 . From November 2023, transport logistic Southeast Asia will also be held in Singapore for the first time. At all trade fairs, the air cargo sector plays an essential role. As part of transport logistic in Munich, air cargo Europe is the world's largest air cargo trade fair, while air cargo China is the leading event in Asia, in addition, air cargo Southeast Asia is focusing on this segment in Singapore. air cargo India and air cargo Africa are independent trade fairs for the industry..



About Messe Munchen



Messe Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Center Munchen, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter Munchen as well as abroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe Munchen organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, and with around 70 representatives abroad for more than 100 countries, Messe Munchen has a truly global presence.



Contact:

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.

Crystal Wang

Marketing Manager

transport logistic Southeast Asia / air cargo Southeast Asia

crystal@mmiasia.com.sg





