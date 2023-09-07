Thursday, 7 September 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB and PAYONE Unlock JCB Contactless and J/Secure(TM) Acceptance across Germany and Austria Contactless and ecommerce payment methods are championing the cashless payment landscape, and this partnership supports commercial growth across key territories

Tokyo, Frankfurt, London, Sept 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announces a new phase in its collaboration with PAYONE, a joint venture of Worldline, a global leader in payment services, and the DSV Group, Competence Centre Payment of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe. The next phase of this partnership is focused on providing JCB's over 154 million cardmembers and PAYONE's merchant partners across Germany and Austria with greater convenience in both in-store contactless and ecommerce transactions - with JCB Contactless and J/Secure(TM) enablement.



PAYONE provides cashless payment transaction services to 277,000 merchants across diverse industries including popular supermarket chains, sports and lifestyle goods, esteemed restaurants and luxury vehicle brands, to name just a few. At the core of both JCB Contactless and J/Secure lies simplicity and security. The rollout of these payment solutions will provide a frictionless platform for future relationship building, which further facilitates the quick and easy exchange of goods and services between cardmembers and merchants alike.



The partnership also aims to provide an extra layer of protection and assurance to JCB's over 154 million cardmembers who wish to use their card when travelling abroad. JCB Contactless complies with the EMV(R) international standard for chip cards, using complex analysis to ensure the highest level of security for each transaction. JCB's J/Secure authentication programme for cardless transactions makes online commerce even more secure by adding an important identification step that enables cardmembers to directly authenticate their card with the issuer.



Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. commented: "We are proud to be the gateway for our European partners who want to access valuable Asian spend, both in-store and online. German and Austrian brands are particularly popular with our Cardmembers, who appreciate the quality and excellence of goods and services across the region. Our collaboration with PAYONE supports our strategy to unlock these spending opportunities internationally. We look forward to our continued partnership with PAYONE, now and in the future."



Ottmar Bloching, CEO PAYONE, added: "Contactless payments and online shopping have developed rapidly in recent years - especially during the pandemic. Thanks to the extended partnership with JCB, a payment method that is firmly anchored in the Asian end-consumer consciousness, we offer our merchant customers the opportunity to make online payments even more secure and to expand the POS with another international contactless payment option. With this, PAYONE and JCB underline their growth ambitions in the important European markets of Germany and Austria."



About JCB



JCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



About PAYONE



PAYONE is the leading payment provider in Germany and Austria. In stationary shops, mobile or online - PAYONE helps merchants and service providers address the challenges of cashless payment. As a full-service payment service provider, PAYONE ensures quick, easy and reliable digital payment processes. PAYONE develops customised solutions for all industries and sizes of companies according to the highest security standards. The pioneering omni-channel concepts from PAYONE help merchants provide their customers with omni-channel shopping experiences. In doing so, PAYONE is pursuing the objective of enabling integrated payment via all touchpoints. PAYONE processes 5.4 billion transactions a year for 277,000 customers. Furthermore, with its round 1,400 employees at four locations, the company also delivers many value-added services which extend far beyond the traditional payment business.



PAYONE is a joint venture of Worldline and the DSV Group. The company works for prestigious global brands and small and medium-sized businesses throughout Europe, such as Deutsche Bahn, Rossmann, PUMA, home24 and Sansibar. https://www.payone.com/DE-en



About EMV(R)



EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.



