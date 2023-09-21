Thursday, 21 September 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

TOKYO & JAKARTA, Sept 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - PT JCB International Indonesia, subsidiaries of JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCB) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) launched the latest credit card, BNI JCB Ultimate.



The BNI JCB Ultimate Card is targeted at the super-premium segment and focuses on dining transactions. It will be extremely beneficial for Japanese premium dining enthusiasts and food lovers in general to frequently use the BNI JCB Ultimate Card for transactions.



The BNI JCB Ultimate Card has an elegant and luxurious premium design with a combination of gold, black, and silver colours. The koi fish on the card symbolises good luck, success, and prosperity, which are BNI's hope for BNI JCB Ultimate cardholders. The koi fish and water waves on the BNI JCB Ultimate Card design are tactile.



The BNI JCB Ultimate Card has attractive features, only with a minimum transaction of IDR 1 million, cardholders can earn 10x BNI Rewards Points for dining transactions (both international and domestic) and 3x BNI Rewards Points for non-dining transactions (both international and domestic). There is also a Spending Reward Program feature that allows active cardholders to get flight tickets and cashback by redeeming their BNI Rewards Points through the BNI Contact Centre. Active cardholders have a chance to get 1 business class return flight ticket from Jakarta to Tokyo if their total domestic and international retail transactions amount to IDR 200 million (minimum transaction of IDR 50 million per month) in a three-month period. In addition, cardholders who accumulate a total of Rp. 150 million in domestic and international retail transactions (minimum transaction of Rp. 50 million per month) in a three-month period are eligible to get Rp. 15 million in cashback.



Furthermore, BNI JCB Ultimate cardholders can enjoy various attractive programmes such as Buy One Get One Omakase at OKU, JCB Premier Valet Parking, and JCB Ultimate Services where cardholders have the privilege to get special prices at JCB's partner restaurants and hotels. As well as the programme in Indonesia, cardholders can also take advantage of the JCB Platinum Concierge Desk with one phone call for all the services cardholders want and need, anytime, anywhere. Cardholders can also get the Takashimaya Tourist Prestige Card and Bacha Coffee Voucher only with spend S$100 at Takashimaya Department Store Singapore.



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



