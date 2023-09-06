Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 7, 2023
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: StarBox Group
Starbox Group's StarboxAI - ViPro Module: Transforming Content Creation

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX), a dynamic player in cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, with a vision of leading in artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions throughout Southeast Asia, is making waves with the launch of its groundbreaking StarboxAI - ViPro module. This innovative module introduces a text-to-video feature set to redefine content creation.


The Text-to-Video feature within the StarboxAI - ViPro module is not just an addition; it's a revelation. It empowers content creators to seamlessly transmute textual instructions or scripts into captivating video content, fundamentally transforming the content creation landscape.

This transformative technology doesn't just make things easier; it unlocks a world of possibilities. With the ability to swiftly convert text into visually engaging videos, content creators now have access to a wealth of short video content at their fingertips. This efficiency drastically reduces the time required for video production, making it the go-to tool for the fast-paced world of social media content.

The integration of the StarboxAI - ViPro module into existing production workflows is built to be seamless, facilitating the generation of a wide array of promotional videos. In essence, it allows for the maintenance of an active social media presence with engaging content, all achieved in a fraction of the time it traditionally takes.

The StarboxAI - ViPro module marks a significant leap forward in video content creation. By seamlessly integrating text-to-video conversion into established workflows, not just simplifying video production but making content creation more accessible and efficient. This feature underscores Starbox's ability to help creatures effortlessly craft captivating video content.

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com

For more information, please contact:
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@starboxholdings.com
Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com
PlatoData AI powered by AmplifiPR
Email: dz@amplifiPR.com


Forward Looking Statement: Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: StarBox Group
Sectors: Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
