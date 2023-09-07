Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 7, 2023
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 13:11 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota to Launch New Century in Japan

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) unveiled a new Century model and will begin accepting orders today. The new model plans to be launched during 2023 while the Century sedan will still be available.

Century (PHEV, E-Four Advanced) (Model with options shown)

A new chauffeur-driven vehicle(1) to meet the demands of a new age, developed under the concept of "The Chauffeur." Fully embracing the ideas of inheritance and evolution associated with the Century, the new shape combines elegance, comfort, and functionality.

- A bold design with an elegant and graceful silhouette that incorporates Japanese aesthetic elements.
- Based on a concept of human-centeredness, the interior space is designed to provide an even more safe and comfortable travel experience for rear-seat passengers as well as the driver.
- The newly developed plug-in hybrid system, which inherits the quietness of the Century and delivers both environmental performance and a powerful, exhilarating ride befitting the future of chauffeur-driven vehicles.

The Century debuted in 1967 as Toyota's premium chauffeur-driven car. Until then, the Japanese chauffeur car market had been dominated by Western luxury brands. Aiming for a breakthrough, Toyota set out to create a completely new luxury Japanese vehicle that could stand its ground on the world stage. The first-generation Century was built with the best technology Japan had to offer at the time. It was based on the concept of a dignified design incorporating traditional Japanese aesthetics combined with a human-centered approach to achieve outstanding quietness and comfort. For more than five decades, the Century has served as Japan's chauffeur car of choice, embodying an unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, that ensures its important passengers reach their destinations in comfort.

Over that time, the development team has deliberated extensively on a future direction for the Century to ensure that customers experience a level of hospitality exceeding their expectations. In recent years, chauffeur-driven car needs have diversified as passengers seek to utilize their time on the road more effectively by getting rest inside the cabin or participating in online meetings. It was these circumstances that brought the team around to the idea of introducing a new model.

Under the concept of "The Chauffeur," the new model has evolved into a chauffeur car that will continue to meet customer expectations in the years to come while pursuing the essence and inheriting the dignity, quietness, and ride comfort befitting a Century.

The new model of the Century will be fully customizable on a global basis by listening to the needs of each individual customer. The aim is to deliver "freedom in motion―the ultimate freedom of movement" to even more people.

(1) A chauffeur-driven car, chauffeur vehicle, or chauffeur car is a high-end passenger vehicle used primarily for chauffeur services, whereby a dedicated driver transports the owner of the vehicle or other passengers who sit in the rear.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/39708909.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Sept 4, 2023 16:10 HKT/SGT
Japan awaits home heroes TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Aug 30, 2023 13:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2023
Aug 29, 2023 17:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival
Aug 25, 2023 16:28 HKT/SGT
Twenty Teams Competing in the "Mobility for All" Category of TMF's Idea Contest Will Conduct Verification Testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3
Aug 24, 2023 13:57 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and the Bali Provincial Government launch its "Sustainable Mobility Advancing Real Transformation" (SMART) program that aims to sustainably address mobility issues in Ubud, Bali
Aug 22, 2023 19:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines Marks 35th Anniversary
Aug 7, 2023 11:41 HKT/SGT
Evans and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing score another fine Finnish victory
Aug 3, 2023 18:04 HKT/SGT
City of Jyvaskyla, TGR-WRT, and Toyota Mobility Foundation Sign an LOI for Future Collaboration Towards a Carbon Neutral Society
Aug 2, 2023 15:16 HKT/SGT
Toyota's New Land Cruiser "250" Makes World Premiere
July 31, 2023 17:27 HKT/SGT
Toyota Accelerates Local Development of Intelligence and Electrification Towards Enhancing Competitiveness in the Chinese Market
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       