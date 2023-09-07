Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CPaaS Acceleration Alliance Announcing the Inaugural CPaaS Acceleration Summit in Amsterdam From 18-20 September CASA23: Powering the CPaaS industry's growth to $100B with global innovators at the world's first CPaaS-dedicated event

AMSTERDAM, Sept 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The first-ever dedicated event for the CPaaS industry, the CPaaS Acceleration Summit, is set to take place from 18-20 September in the bustling city of Amsterdam. Known as CASA23, this groundbreaking event is showcasing the future of Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with industry leaders, enthusiasts, and professionals from around the globe.

CPaaS Acceleration Summit in Amsterdam - 3 days of CPaaS insights, inspiration and impact this 18-20 September in Amsterdam

Event Highlights:



- Global Participation: With over 80 renowned companies attending, 250+ dedicated attendees, and representation from 65+ member companies, this summit stands as a testament to the growing relevance and influence of the CPaaS industry.



- Diverse Speaker Line-up: 49 notable speakers, spanning global telcos, CPaaS providers and enablers, industry analysts, and technology providers will grace the stage.



- Focused Tracks: The three-day event promises attendees a comprehensive understanding of the industry's latest trends with 4 specialized tracks:

-- AI in Communications

-- Succeeding with SMEs

-- Extending UCaaS & CCaaS with CPaaS

-- Telco Transformation



- Engaging Events: The summit offers an array of member-only workshops, thought-provoking panels, and speeches from industry pioneers. Beyond learning, attendees will have ample networking opportunities to connect with peers, experts, and potential collaborators.



This year's sponsors include Gold sponsors KPN and Radisys, Silver sponsors e& enterprise and Infobip, and Bronze sponsors CM.com, Content Guru, EnableX, SIPPIO, and many more.



Rob Kurver, founding partner of the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance said, "We are thrilled to host the first dedicated CPaaS event. CASA23 aims to not only spotlight the rapid advancements in the industry but also provide a platform for collaboration, discussion, and innovation. Attendees will walk away inspired and equipped to drive further growth as the CPaaS industry races to $100B in 2030."



About CPaaS Acceleration Summit:



The CPaaS Acceleration Summit Amsterdam (CASA23) is the first of its kind, dedicated exclusively to the CPaaS industry. It serves as a hub for professionals, companies, and enthusiasts to discuss, innovate, and shape the future of communication platforms. From insights to networking, the summit promises a 360-degree view of the industry's current state and its future possibilities.



For more details about the event, registration information, or to view the complete agenda, please visit https://casa23.amsterdam.



About the CPaaS Acceleration Alliance:



CPaaS Acceleration Alliance (CPaaSAA) is accelerating growth and adoption of communications platforms. We bring together CPaaS platform and service providers, enablers, technology vendors, sales partners, advisory partners, industry experts and media to collaborate for mutual success and growth, building the strategies, partnerships and best practices that will power the CPaaS industry from $16B in 2022 to $100B+ by 2030.



CPaaSAA's membership roster spans CPaaS and UCaaS providers, tech vendors, CSPs, investors, media, and analysts. A special shoutout goes to standout members like Braidio, e& enterprise, EnableX, Infobip, KPN, Microsoft, Radisys, and SIPPIO for their significant input and impact.



Contact Information

Robert Galop

CMO

robert@cpaasaa.com

+31 97 010204663





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CPaaS Acceleration Alliance



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

