Source: UroViu Corp UroViu Corporation Appoints Ali Amiri as New President and Chief Operating Officer Pivotal Step in Global Commercial Expansion After Successful Launch in the U.S.

LOS ALTOS, CA, Sept 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - UroViu Corporation, the developer of a suite of portable, self-contained, and versatile sterile single-use endoscopy solutions, announces Ali Amiri as its first President and COO, to drive a largescale commercial expansion after several products successfully launched in the U.S. over the last 18 months.

Ali Amiri, UroViu President and COO

Amiri will be leading the quality, operations, regulatory, and sales and marketing teams, and overseeing the company's global commercial operation while driving product, commercial, and customer excellence. He will be responsible for the design and execution of strategies required to achieve UroViu's short- and mid-term goals. Amiri will also advise the UroViu Board on its long-term strategies and product roadmap.



Amiri brings a wealth of global industry experience and expertise to UroViu, having served in a variety of leadership roles at KARL STORZ for over three decades. There, he led the upstream and downstream marketing teams and strategies, driving consistent revenue growth and outpacing market benchmarks annually for two decades. Most recently, Amiri served as the Vice President, Operations at KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, where he also contributed as a long-term member of its Executive Committee.



UroViu's Always Ready endoscopy platform offers a unique design that delivers the safety profile of a sterile single-use endoscope while minimizing the portion disposed of after each case. By using a reusable handle with embedded electronics, UroViu has the lowest carbon footprint among all suppliers of sterile single-use endoscopes. The highly portable handle allows the care to be brought to anywhere the patient is. UroViu leverages market and customer insights, creative design, state-of-the-art technology, and scale to create products to support a significant share of 200+ million minimally invasive procedures worldwide.



"As UroViu expands its product portfolio within gynecology and urology with new features that go beyond our exclusive towerless sterile single-use endoscope design, we remain focused on our mission to expand and improve patient access to state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic procedures while also improving efficiency and productivity of providers," said UroViu's founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce OuYang. "We are very excited to have Ali Amiri leading UroViu's operation and commercialization. Tapping into Ali's broad expertise and strategic mindset, we are well positioned to establish UroViu as a global market leader in the smart and versatile sterile single-use multi-modality diagnostic and therapeutic imaging device market."



"Sterile single-use endoscopes, artificial intelligence, and robotics will continue to evolve and improve delivery of care. UroViu's product roadmap is at the cross- section of these disruptive trends. Its differentiated product offering is aligned with today's site-of-service shifts to an outpatient setting. The company's industry-leading approach to innovation re-imagines product design and aims to enhance patient experience, reduce cost, improve clinical outcomes, and deliver a superior customer experience," adds Ali Amiri. "I am excited to help grow UroViu's global presence with a data-driven approach and positive impact on the entire value chain of healthcare delivery."



Visit https://www.uroviu.com for more information.



About UroViu Corp



UroViu has developed a proprietary, portable single-use endoscopic platform of minimally invasive devices to address the issues of device cross contaminations, patient discomfort, and workflow inefficiencies. From this platform, UroViu already has four (4) FDA-cleared products launched and adopted by offices and clinics of urology, gynecology and urogynecology in the USA.



UroViu holds key patents for portable single-use endoscopes and is expanding its IP portfolio to include scope-drug, scope-device, and robotic-assisted surgery applications. UroViu is also actively partnering with drug and device companies for comprehensive disease management.



UroViu is led by pioneers in the field of portable single-use endoscope innovation and manufacturing and operated by an experienced medical device management team in Asia and USA.



Contact Information

Lisa Sorbo

Marketing Manager, UroViu Corp

marketing@uroviu.com

650-878-6686





