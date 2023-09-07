Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 7, 2023
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Rover Metals Corp.
Rover Metals Announces Results of Expanded Phase 1 Surface Exploration Program at Its LGL Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Vancouver, BC, Sept 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its release of August 1, 2023, management of the Company, including Mr. James Ingraffia, have completed a successful field visit and surface sampling program at the Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project, NV, USA.

Picture of Sample 348420

Summer 2023 Work Program

Management, including Mr. Ingraffia, spent a week in the field this summer at the LGL program. The purpose of the field visit was to orient Mr. Ingraffia with the project as well as confirm previously reported high-grade lithium surface samples at the project, with the goal of starting work on a geological map of the clay body at LGL. Mr. Ingraffia will work with Rover's CEO, in the coming weeks and months, on a Plan of Operations For Exploration and any necessary environmental assessment that may be required under the U.S. National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA").

James Ingraffia

James is a senior lithium geologist specializing in Nevada. Mr. Ingraffia is the founder of Lithium Arrow LLC. He has seven years of experience in lithium economic geology, and is a highly trained specialist in lithium claystone and experienced in lithium brines and pegmatites. He got his start with the United States Geological Survey in lithium brine and claystone geochemistry, in partnership with Pure Energy Minerals before its purchase by Schlumberger. He then characterized the Thacker Pass lithium claystone deposit, from the atomic to kilometer scale, and published the results in partnership with Lithium Americas Corporation and the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. He holds a Master's Degree of Geology, with training in Business Administration, from the University of Nevada Reno and a Bachelor's of Geology from California State University Northridge. Mr. Ingraffia is based in Reno, NV.

Surface Sampling Results

The results of Mr. Ingraffia's surface sampling work is provided in the below table. Lithium grades have been analyzed using a SkiAps 903 Handheld Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy ("HH LIBS"):

Sample ID | Method | Grade (ppm Li)
348222 averaged | HH LIBS | 850.35
348421 | HH LIBS | 680.1
348420 averaged | HH LIBS | 1,032.75
348419 | HH LIBS | 371.9
348418 | HH LIBS | 606.9
348417 | HH LIBS | 436.6
348416 | HH LIBS | 631.4
348415 | HH LIBS | 253.4
348414 | HH LIBS | 417.3

A SkiAps LIBs 903 analyzer was used to assay these samples. The QA/QC protocols for the LIBs are as follows: (a) it was calibrated for Claystones; (b) it was tested on a known Claystones lithium sample prior to fieldwork; and (c) the field samples were shot in a controlled environment, inside, with proper cleansing of the lens, and sample separation. The highest grades were shot several times to try to eliminate any nugget affect; (d) fine ground particulates were not tested, so no pucking was necessary.

Picture of Sample 348420
https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20230907.RoverMetals.jpg

An initial geological map of the LGL project, including all new and historic surface samples reporting higher then 400 ppm Li (including historic laboratory assays and historical HH LIBS work) can be accessed at the following link:

Geological Map
https://rovermetals.com/summer-2023-sampling-program

Technical information has been approved by David White, P.Geo., QP for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "the results of the summer 2023 work program reinforces managements' working model of the LGL project. We believe the project to be an at, or very near to surface clay deposit, with open pit mine potential. Although claystone lithium deposits typically have higher grades at depth, we're getting high grades of lithium near to surface at LGL. Lhoist North America has been open pit mining specialty clays in the area since the 1970s. Management believes that mining exploration and mining activities can co-exist along side the national parks in the vast rural area of the Amargosa Valley of Nevada. Management has been working through the summer to short-list preferred environmental consulting firms, and we hope to finalize the consultant for our NEPA process within the next few weeks."

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

You can follow Rover on its social media channels:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/
for daily company updates and industry news, and
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber
for corporate videos.
Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Judson Culter"
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:
Email: info@rovermetals.com
Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover's expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Rover Metals Corp.
Sectors: Metals & Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NTT DOCOMO to Launch Public Tender Offer for Common Stock of INTAGE HOLDINGS, Aiming to Conclude Capital and Business Alliance  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 3:28:00 PM
CENTRESTAGE ELITES unveils spring/summer 2024 collections  
Sept 7, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
HubSpot unveils HubSpot AI and new Sales Hub at INBOUND 2023  
Sept 7, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
HubSpot unveils HubSpot AI and new Sales Hub at INBOUND 2023  
Sept 7, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
TVS Motor Company creates a 'New Freestyle Performance' segment with the global launch of it's all new naked sports TVS Apache RTR 310  
Sept 7, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
ESG Innovation Lab by Dream Impact (DI) and The Executive Centre (TEC) Launched  
Sept 7, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Driving Innovations in Technology  
Sept 7, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and PAYONE Unlock JCB Contactless and J/Secure(TM) Acceptance across Germany and Austria  
Thursday, September 7, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Driving Innovations in Technology  
Sept 7, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass integrates award-winning ID system with Solana Wallets, offers special discount to Solana projects  
Sept 7, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
Asia HSE Summit 2023
11  -  12   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Philippine Blockchain Week 2023
19  -  21   September
Manila, Philippines
China Energy Summit & Exhibition
20  -  21   September
Beijing, China
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
DAICON
22   September
Mumbai, India
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
WCIT|IDECS 2023
4  -  6   October
Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
7  -  9   November
Manila, Philippines
Emerging Technology Summit (ETS) Saudi Arabia 2023
8  -  9   November
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
ASEAN Future Cities conference 2023
21  -  22   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN INDUSTRIAL OPERATION MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE 2023
28  -  29   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Workflow Automation Forum
28  -  29   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
APE 2024
6  -  8   March
Singapore
Future Energy Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
15  -  17   May
Bangkok, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       