Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 8, 2023
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 15:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
TMC Announces Changes to Organizational Structure, Executive Structure, and Senior Professional/Senior Management Employees

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it intends to implement changes to its organizational structure, executive structure, and senior professional/senior management employees as described below effective October 1, 2023.

- Aiming to realize a mobility society, TMC is moving to the software implementation phase to build a social system platform. Accordingly, it intends to revise the software development structure of the Toyota Group.
- To drive mobility-centered intelligence initiatives, TMC intends to establish a new organization for the integrated promotion of software-related businesses and software development, replacing its hitherto in-house structure of dispersed functions.

TMC aims to realize a mobility society in which all people can move freely, happily, and comfortably by evolving the car to be more useful to society based on the essential values of the car that have been cultivated over the years, including safety, security, and being fun to drive. To this end, TMC is transforming itself into a mobility company based on the Toyota Mobility Concept.

TMC has long promoted development in the field of connected services and technologies to connect people, vehicles, and society and create new value for cars. It established its in-house Connected Company in 2016 and has since built an infrastructure for connected services and technologies by expanding its business to include ITS implementation and the global rollout of connected cars.

Meanwhile, Woven by Toyota, Inc. (Woven by Toyota) realizes that software will be the driving force behind the transformation to high value-added mobility, including data services, energy, and integration with social systems. It is therefore endeavoring to enhance its software development capabilities through the development of autonomous driving and its software platform "Arene" to enhance its software development capacity, and to realize the Toyota Mobility Concept through the Woven City mobility test course.

Going forward, TMC intends to move to the phase of speeding up vehicle intelligence and software implementation to build a social system platform in which mobility becomes a part of the social system.

To this end, the three companies of TMC, Woven by Toyota, and DENSO Corporation (DENSO), which excels in software implementation within the Toyota Group, aim to strengthen collaboration to enhance the value of mobility through a software-centered approach.

In line with this development, TMC will position software and hardware as its dual focus and replace its in-house structure of separated software-related functions with a "software first" organization.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39746366.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Sept 7, 2023 16:07 HKT/SGT
Woven by Toyota Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Sept 6, 2023 13:11 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Launch New Century in Japan
Sept 4, 2023 16:10 HKT/SGT
Japan awaits home heroes TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
Aug 30, 2023 13:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2023
Aug 29, 2023 17:53 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines celebrates love for cars with fans at its GAZOO Racing Festival
Aug 25, 2023 16:28 HKT/SGT
Twenty Teams Competing in the "Mobility for All" Category of TMF's Idea Contest Will Conduct Verification Testing at Mobility Resort Motegi on September 2-3
Aug 24, 2023 13:57 HKT/SGT
The Toyota Mobility Foundation and the Bali Provincial Government launch its "Sustainable Mobility Advancing Real Transformation" (SMART) program that aims to sustainably address mobility issues in Ubud, Bali
Aug 22, 2023 19:22 HKT/SGT
Toyota Motor Philippines Marks 35th Anniversary
Aug 7, 2023 11:41 HKT/SGT
Evans and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing score another fine Finnish victory
Aug 3, 2023 18:04 HKT/SGT
City of Jyvaskyla, TGR-WRT, and Toyota Mobility Foundation Sign an LOI for Future Collaboration Towards a Carbon Neutral Society
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       